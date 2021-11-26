|
|
November 26, 2021
|
|
- The Emiratense AD Ports signs an agreement to realize
investments in ports and logistics in Turkey
-
- Agreement with the Turkish public fund Türkiye Wealth Fund
-
- The Emiratense group Abu Dhabi Ports, whose network of ports,
in addition to the United Arab Emirates, it is limited to Guinea
where the Kamsar Container Terminal operates, has signed together with the
holding Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ) a memorandum of
understanding with the Turkish public fund Türkiye Wealth Fund.
The agreement with ADQ provides for the launch of a strategic cooperation and
the establishment of a technology investment fund, while
the agreement with AD Ports provides for investments in the port sectors and
of logistics.