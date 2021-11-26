



November 26, 2021

Original news The Emiratense AD Ports signs an agreement to realize investments in ports and logistics in Turkey

Agreement with the Turkish public fund Türkiye Wealth Fund

The Emiratense group Abu Dhabi Ports, whose network of ports, in addition to the United Arab Emirates, it is limited to Guinea where the Kamsar Container Terminal operates, has signed together with the holding Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ) a memorandum of understanding with the Turkish public fund Türkiye Wealth Fund. The agreement with ADQ provides for the launch of a strategic cooperation and the establishment of a technology investment fund, while the agreement with AD Ports provides for investments in the port sectors and of logistics.









