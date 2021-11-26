



November 26, 2021

Original news In the third quarter the revenues of the Greek Attica are increased by +30.6%

In the first nine months of 2021 the increase was as high as +17,3%

In the third quarter of this year the revenues of the Greek group Attica Holdings, which operates ferry services under the Superfast brands Ferries, Blue Star Ferries, Hellenic Seaways and Africa Morocco Links (AML), amounted to €148.3 million, an increase of +30.6% on the corresponding period of 2020 and with a decrease of -9.0% on the same period of the pre-pandemic year of 2019. EBITDA is amounted to 47.1 million euro, operating profit to 33.3 million of euro and profit after tax at 32.7 million euro, in growth of +27.8%, +35.9% and +169.6% respectively on period July-September of 2020 and with decreases respectively by -18.0%, -27.9% and -21.9% on the third quarter of 2019.

In the first nine months of 2021, the group reported revenues equal to 270.5 million euros, with an increase of +17.3% on the corresponding period last year. EBITDA was amounted to 42.7 million euros (+10.2%) and EBIT to 4.3 million euros (+29,3%). Attica closed the period January-September of this year with a loss after taxes of -1.3 million euros compared to a post-tax loss of -28.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Attica believes that in the coming months the new measures imposed by the Greek government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a reduction in the volumes of traffic handled by the own fleet compared to the corresponding period of 2020.







