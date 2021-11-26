|
November 26, 2021
- In the third quarter the revenues of the Greek Attica are
increased by +30.6%
-
- In the first nine months of 2021 the increase was as high as
+17,3%
-
- In the third quarter of this year the revenues of the Greek group
Attica Holdings, which operates ferry services under the Superfast brands
Ferries, Blue Star Ferries, Hellenic Seaways and Africa Morocco Links
(AML), amounted to €148.3 million, an increase of
+30.6% on the corresponding period of 2020 and with a decrease of -9.0%
on the same period of the pre-pandemic year of 2019. EBITDA is
amounted to 47.1 million euro, operating profit to 33.3 million
of euro and profit after tax at 32.7 million euro, in
growth of +27.8%, +35.9% and +169.6% respectively on
period July-September of 2020 and with decreases respectively
by -18.0%, -27.9% and -21.9% on the third quarter of 2019.
-
- In the first nine months of 2021, the group reported revenues
equal to 270.5 million euros, with an increase of +17.3% on the
corresponding period last year. EBITDA was
amounted to 42.7 million euros (+10.2%) and EBIT to 4.3 million euros
(+29,3%). Attica closed the period January-September of
this year with a loss after taxes of -1.3 million euros
compared to a post-tax loss of -28.8 million in the
same period of 2020.
-
- Attica believes that in the coming months the new measures imposed by the
Greek government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic
will lead to a reduction in the volumes of traffic handled by the
own fleet compared to the corresponding period of 2020.
