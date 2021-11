November 26, 2021

Original news The port of Catania will be removed from the network of the Maersk

From 22 December there will be no more stopovers to the Sicilian landing

From next December 22 the port of Catania will be removed from the maersk group's network of scheduled maritime services. The Sicilian port of call was included in the network of the group Danish shipowners through the Tyrrhenian line with the port of Genoa.









