



November 29, 2021

Such as the International Association of the Shipowning Sector and Maritime International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), also the World Shipping Council (WCS), the organization of the shipping represents the segment of shipping companies containerized, expressed disappointment with the outcome of the seventy-seventh session of maritime environment protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) that was held last week ( of 26 November 2021).

Like the ICS, the WSC also highlighted the mark the gap between the promises and intentions expressed by the governments earlier this month at COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow, and how much a few days later the same governments decided to reduce the environmental impact of the shipping sector in the context of MEPC 77. "During COP26 - world shipping took over Council - it was encouraging to see the maritime sector included in the discussion between governments. Shipping companies of international line, which have long been at the forefront as far as concerns commitments and investments for concrete development technological, in Glasgow they were at the forefront of asking an action by governments. A number of agreements have been launched and promising statements and in the week of MEPC 77 of the IMO there is was a positive background. Therefore it is even more disappointing to see the governments, the same ones that only a few days ago at the COP26 issued bombastic statements, which once again they fail to put their proposals into practice when, within at the IMO, it is a question of deciding on concrete action.'

"We can talk as much as we want about the ambitions for the 2050 - commented lashing the president and director WSC delegate, John Butler, referring to the objectives of reduction of the climate impact of maritime activities - but this will not be enough to change the whole industry. There is also a risk of leaving some nations behind, some sectors and companies».

"Our appeal to political leaders and authorities of regulation - continued Butler - is not get bogged down in a series of ambitious intentions, but of act for inclusive change in the shipping industry."

However, for the World Shipping Council, the MEPC 77 is not it was a total failure: "despite being disappointed by the lack of decisions - butler clarified - the MEPC 77 ha recorded a significant increase in the number of nations supporting the establishment of an industry-funded research fund, securing five billion dollars for research and development of zero greenhouse gas emission technologies that will be available for all nations." Butler's reference is to specific fund whose creation was proposed two years ago from the main shipping organizations ( of 18 December 2019). "The initiative - he underlined - is ready to be launched, has the support of the Green Climate Fund and we will continue to support member countries working for a resolution positive to MEPC 78'.

"The debate on ambitious goals for distant deadlines over time - it is Butler's last wand to governments - subtracts from more difficult discussions on right initiatives from undertake and should not be mistaken for an effective progress. We need the political establishment to move away from words to deeds'







