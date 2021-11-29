|
|
|
|
November 29, 2021
|
|
- Butler (WSC): for the decarbonization of shipping,
we need the political establishment to move from words to words
data
-
- We will continue - he announced - to support the member countries that
work for a positive resolution at MEPC 78
-
- Such as the International Association of the Shipowning Sector and
Maritime International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), also the World
Shipping Council (WCS), the organization of the
shipping represents the segment of shipping companies
containerized, expressed disappointment with the outcome of the
seventy-seventh session of maritime environment protection
Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) that
was held last week
(
of 26
November 2021).
-
- Like the ICS, the WSC also highlighted the
mark the gap between the promises and intentions expressed by the
governments earlier this month at COP26, the
UN Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow, and
how much a few days later the same governments decided to reduce
the environmental impact of the shipping sector in the context of
MEPC 77. "During COP26 - world shipping took over
Council - it was encouraging to see the maritime sector
included in the discussion between governments. Shipping companies
of international line, which have long been at the forefront as far as
concerns commitments and investments for concrete development
technological, in Glasgow they were at the forefront of asking
an action by governments. A number of agreements have been launched and
promising statements and in the week of MEPC 77 of the IMO there is
was a positive background. Therefore it is even more
disappointing to see the governments, the same ones that only a few days ago at the
COP26 issued bombastic statements, which once again
they fail to put their proposals into practice when, within
at the IMO, it is a question of deciding on concrete action.'
-
- "We can talk as much as we want about the ambitions for the
2050 - commented lashing the president and director
WSC delegate, John Butler, referring to the objectives of
reduction of the climate impact of maritime activities -
but this will not be enough to change the whole
industry. There is also a risk of leaving some nations behind,
some sectors and companies».
-
- "Our appeal to political leaders and authorities
of regulation - continued Butler - is not
get bogged down in a series of ambitious intentions, but of
act for inclusive change in the shipping industry."
-
- However, for the World Shipping Council, the MEPC 77 is not
it was a total failure: "despite being disappointed by the
lack of decisions - butler clarified - the MEPC 77 ha
recorded a significant increase in the number of nations supporting
the establishment of an industry-funded research fund,
securing five billion dollars for research and development
of zero greenhouse gas emission technologies that will be available
for all nations." Butler's reference is to
specific fund whose creation was proposed two years ago
from the main shipping organizations
(
of 18
December 2019). "The initiative - he underlined - is
ready to be launched, has the support of the Green Climate Fund and
we will continue to support member countries working for a
resolution positive to MEPC 78'.
-
- "The debate on ambitious goals for distant deadlines
over time - it is Butler's last wand to governments -
subtracts from more difficult discussions on right initiatives from
undertake and should not be mistaken for an effective
progress. We need the political establishment to move away from
words to deeds'
|
