|
|
November 29, 2021
|
|
- Navios orders four more 5,300 teu carriers to
Zhoushan Changhong
-
- They will be taken over in 2024
-
- The Chinese shipbuilding company Zhoushan
Changhong International Shipyard Co. announced that on Wednesday
last the Greek Navios commissioned the construction of two
5,300 teu coin carrier with option for two more units
of the same type. The ships, which will be 237.8 meters long and wide
38.8 meters, will be delivered in 2024.
-
- By the beginning of the summer Navios had already ordered six (four)
plus two) container carriers of the same capacity at the
Zhoushan Changhong that will be completed in the second half
of 2023 and 2024. The unit cost of these ships is
$61.6 million.