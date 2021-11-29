



November 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Navios orders four more 5,300 teu carriers to Zhoushan Changhong

They will be taken over in 2024

The Chinese shipbuilding company Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard Co. announced that on Wednesday last the Greek Navios commissioned the construction of two 5,300 teu coin carrier with option for two more units of the same type. The ships, which will be 237.8 meters long and wide 38.8 meters, will be delivered in 2024.

By the beginning of the summer Navios had already ordered six (four) plus two) container carriers of the same capacity at the Zhoushan Changhong that will be completed in the second half of 2023 and 2024. The unit cost of these ships is $61.6 million.









