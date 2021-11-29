|
|
|
|
November 29, 2021
|
|
- ESPO calls for provisions to make effective
supply of shore electricity to ships at berth
-
- The association urges the definition of priorities
to avoid wasting resources
-
- The Association of European Ports expressed its appreciation for
the fact that the revision of the current proposal for a Regulation
European on the deployment of fuel infrastructure
alternative (AFIR) of last July 14 is accompanied by
provisions contained in the FuelEU Maritime initiative which requires
to ships the use of electricity from the land network
when they are moored in ports, alignment between the rules that
the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) had urged last month
(
of 25
October 2021). "The alignment of requirements between this
what ports must do and obligations for companies to
navigation to use the infrastructure - recalled today
the association - is one of the main points of the
ESPO common position on the maritime pillar of the proposal for
Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation
(AFIR) and the proposal for the FuelEu Maritime Regulation'.
-
- In particular, ESPO calls for full alignment of the article
9 of the AFIR proposal, which sets out the objectives for the supply
of electricity from land in seaports, with articles
4 and 5 of the FuelEU initiative, relating to energy used on board
of vessels, and with Annex III to this proposal for a
regulation listing zero-emission technologies that can
be used as an alternative to connecting to the power supply
electric from the ground during mooring.
-
- "For years - said Isabelle Ryckbost, secretary
general of ESPO - we discussed the problem of the egg and the
hen as an obstacle to making real progress in making
"green" maritime transport. Now we work together with
all policy makers and stakeholders to move towards
investments in technologies that are actually used
and leading to an effective reduce in shipping emissions,
both at berth and during navigation. Although different
working groups in the Council and parliament's protagonists
Europeans are working on each dossier - he noted
Ryckbost - it is essential that these two fundamental proposals
of "Fit for 55" are discussed together throughout the
legislative process'.
-
- Noting that systems to provide electricity from the ground
ships at berth in ports are important tools for
reduce shipping emissions, the association of ports
Europeans stressed that these systems should be
used where the greatest reduction of gas to
greenhouse effect produced by ships at berth. According to ESPO, it is
therefore it is essential to set priorities and, for
the association, it would be necessary and more effective to establish
installation on the basis of a minimum volume level of
traffic by port terminal, rather than by port, in order to
prioritize busy port terminals and thus avoid
the installation of systems that would be underused.
-
- In addition, the association criticized the fact that the proposal
AFIR only addresses the issue of installing
supply of electricity from land in ports and neglect instead
problems of network connectivity, capacity
and network conversion, problems that - according to ESPO -
should be addressed in the proposals as they are essential for
make the electricity supply systems operational from
land to the ships that are installed.
-
- The association also asked to include the establishment of a
consultation mechanism in order to facilitate the application of the
requirements of AFIR and FuelEu Maritime given that, to allow
to the ports to optimize their
investments and ensuring their effectiveness, ports need to know whether a
shipping company intends to use for its ships
the power supply of the ground power grid or rather one of the
other alternative technologies listed in Annex III to the
proposal. In addition, ports should know the needs
energy that ships at berth will need.
|
