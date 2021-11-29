|
November 29, 2021
- Clean Shipping Coalition, Transport & Environment and Seas
at Risk furious at the outcome of MEPC 77
-
- Abbasov: Negotiations at the IMO are like a soap opera
-
- If the shipowners' organizations International Chamber of
Shipping and the World Shipping Council have generically accused the
governments represented at last week's meeting of the
MEPC Committee of the IMO for not wanting to give the necessary
acceleration of initiatives for the decarbonization of the
shipping, the non-profit and non-governmental association Clean Shipping
Coalition (CSC), which deals with the environmental issues of the
maritime transport, made, so to speak, the names and
surnames of the nations that opposed this impulse by making
lack their support for the adoption of the Islands Resolution
of the Pacific: they are «Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
United, China and Argentina that - denounced the organization - yes
oppose the consensus of more than 100 countries in favor of alignment
of shipping to the objectives of the Paris Agreement".
-
- "At the IMO - said the representative of the CSC, John
Maggs - ambition was again held hostage by
a small group of countries determined to make the organization
powerless on the most urgent question of our time.
At the meeting there was a clear and real majority for a greater
climate ambition, but Russia, Saudi Arabia and others have done
so that once again the IMO has failed to make a
step towards climate measures for maritime transport".'
-
- 'When it comes to binding fuel measures
greens for shipping - confirmed Faig Abbasov of the association
Transport & Environment - you choose to hesitate in sight
of 2022 without any commitment to accelerate its adoption. The
negotiations at the IMO - Abbasov denounced - are like a
soap opera: whenever you think the momentum for action is
mature, you realize that it will still take many seasons before
that a final decision be taken.'
-
- Disappointment with the outcome of the MEPC session was
also expressed by the Seas at Risk association: "those who
at the IMO block climate action - explained the representative
of the association, Lucy Gilliam - they are also preventing
to the organization to deal with many other environmental issues
Important. Those who block have caused dangerous delays on
almost all the items on the agenda. After two years of postponements -
specified - to the urgent issue of plastic pollution due to
maritime transport was granted just one hour of
discussion and every question has been postponed to the next
year'.
