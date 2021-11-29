



November 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Clean Shipping Coalition, Transport & Environment and Seas at Risk furious at the outcome of MEPC 77

Abbasov: Negotiations at the IMO are like a soap opera

If the shipowners' organizations International Chamber of Shipping and the World Shipping Council have generically accused the governments represented at last week's meeting of the MEPC Committee of the IMO for not wanting to give the necessary acceleration of initiatives for the decarbonization of the shipping, the non-profit and non-governmental association Clean Shipping Coalition (CSC), which deals with the environmental issues of the maritime transport, made, so to speak, the names and surnames of the nations that opposed this impulse by making lack their support for the adoption of the Islands Resolution of the Pacific: they are «Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates United, China and Argentina that - denounced the organization - yes oppose the consensus of more than 100 countries in favor of alignment of shipping to the objectives of the Paris Agreement".

"At the IMO - said the representative of the CSC, John Maggs - ambition was again held hostage by a small group of countries determined to make the organization powerless on the most urgent question of our time. At the meeting there was a clear and real majority for a greater climate ambition, but Russia, Saudi Arabia and others have done so that once again the IMO has failed to make a step towards climate measures for maritime transport".'

'When it comes to binding fuel measures greens for shipping - confirmed Faig Abbasov of the association Transport & Environment - you choose to hesitate in sight of 2022 without any commitment to accelerate its adoption. The negotiations at the IMO - Abbasov denounced - are like a soap opera: whenever you think the momentum for action is mature, you realize that it will still take many seasons before that a final decision be taken.'

Disappointment with the outcome of the MEPC session was also expressed by the Seas at Risk association: "those who at the IMO block climate action - explained the representative of the association, Lucy Gilliam - they are also preventing to the organization to deal with many other environmental issues Important. Those who block have caused dangerous delays on almost all the items on the agenda. After two years of postponements - specified - to the urgent issue of plastic pollution due to maritime transport was granted just one hour of discussion and every question has been postponed to the next year'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail