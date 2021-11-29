



November 29, 2021

Original news Proposal in Russia to oblige terminal operators and companies of navigation to treat goods socially as a priority relevant

This was announced by the Minister of Transport Saveliev

Today in Russia the Ministry of Transport sent to the government proposals to amend ports legislation, specifically Article 31 of the standard, in order to oblige terminal operators ports to move as a priority goods considered socially Important. This was announced by Minister Vitaly Saveliev as response to serious delays in the delivery of goods through the ports to the Russian regions of the Far East caused by the dysfunctions of the containerized maritime supply chain.

The Minister of Transport specified that the proposal of amendment also provides for port administrations to be equipped with functions of monitoring the location of goods and obliging operators to inform them about the arrival and departure of these goods. In addition, changes to the Navigation Code are planned merchant in order to oblige scheduled shipping companies to provide, at the request of bodies of the Russian Federation, priority transport capacity for socially-sensitive goods relevant.







