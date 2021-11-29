|
November 29, 2021
- Proposal in Russia to oblige terminal operators and companies of
navigation to treat goods socially as a priority
relevant
-
- This was announced by the Minister of Transport Saveliev
-
- Today in Russia the Ministry of Transport sent to the government
proposals to amend ports legislation, specifically
Article 31 of the standard, in order to oblige terminal operators
ports to move as a priority goods considered socially
Important. This was announced by Minister Vitaly Saveliev as
response to serious delays in the delivery of goods through the
ports to the Russian regions of the Far East caused by the
dysfunctions of the containerized maritime supply chain.
-
- The Minister of Transport specified that the proposal of
amendment also provides for port administrations to be equipped with
functions of monitoring the location of goods and obliging
operators to inform them about the arrival and departure of these
goods. In addition, changes to the Navigation Code are planned
merchant in order to oblige scheduled shipping companies
to provide, at the request of bodies of the Russian Federation,
priority transport capacity for socially-sensitive goods
relevant.
