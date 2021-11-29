



November 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news X-Press Feeders orders 16 new 1,170 teu carriers

They will be built by Chinese shipyards New Dayang Shipbuilding and Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding

The Singaporean X-Press Feeders, maritime common carrier with a fleet of over 90 portacontainer, announced the issuance of orders from Chinese shipyards New Dayang Shipbuilding Co. and Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding Group for 16 new ships container carriers with a capacity of 1,170 teu. The new units, which will be taken over between the last quarter of 2023 and the at the end of 2024, they will be equipped with dual-fuel engines that will be able to be fed with green methanol. The factories Chinese navalmechanics will build eight carriers each.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec