November 29, 2021
- X-Press Feeders orders 16 new 1,170 teu carriers
- They will be built by Chinese shipyards New Dayang Shipbuilding
and Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding
- The Singaporean X-Press Feeders, maritime common carrier with
a fleet of over 90 portacontainer, announced the issuance of
orders from Chinese shipyards New Dayang
Shipbuilding Co. and Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding Group for 16 new ships
container carriers with a capacity of 1,170 teu. The new units,
which will be taken over between the last quarter of 2023 and the
at the end of 2024, they will be equipped with dual-fuel engines that will be able to
be fed with green methanol. The factories
Chinese navalmechanics will build eight carriers each.