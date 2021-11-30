|
November 30, 2021
- In the period 2021-2025 the shipping market will register
a compound annual growth rate of +5.1%
-
- Transport Intelligence provides for it
-
- In the first half of 2021 the value of the world market
of shipments amounted to 195.07 billion euros
recording a growth of +19.0% on the same period of
last year when the value had reduced considerably due to
of the Covid pandemic. This was announced by the company of
Ti - Transport Intelligence research by presenting its own
forecasts on the evolution of this market in the coming years,
sector that - according to the British company - in the five years that
will conclude in 2025 will mark a year of growth rate
compound of +5.1% thanks to the recovery of economies and trade
commercial with the exit from the health crisis.
-
- He specified that the increase will be driven
mainly from the expansion of the shipping markets of the
asia-pacific and north america regions that will march
increases in the CAGR of +6% and +4.9% respectively. In addition, for
shipments by air alone is expected in the five-year period a
compound year growth rate of +5.6%, while shipments
maritime will mark an annual increase of +4.5%.
-
- Finally, he believes that between now and 2025 the shortage of capacity
and the supply chain bottlenecks that have characterized
the logistics market in 2021 will dissolve both as a result
a return of demand and levels of trade to the
historical averages both due to the normalization of the level of
capacity in the air and maritime transport markets.
