



November 30, 2021

Original news Antonella Straulino (Fedespedi) has been appointed Secretary General of CLECAT

She is the first woman to hold this position in history of the European Association

Antonella Straulino, Head of International Relations of the association of Italian freight forwarders Fedespedi, is appointed Secretary General of CLECAT (European Association) for Forwarding, Transport, Logistics and Customs Services), the European Association of International Forwarding Companies, of logistics service providers and customs agents, founded in Brussels in 1958. Straulino is the first woman to cover this position in the history of the European association and succeeds Ivan Petrov, newly elected president of FIATA.

CLECAT represents the interests of more than 20 people in the EU European national federations, which bring together 19,000 companies and employ more than a million people. Your task is to protect the activity of companies in the sector, dialoguing with the European Union and its highest bodies representative and managerial, intervening in the process of definition of regulations. The ultimate goal is to ensure that freight transport has a safe and free environment in benefit of international trade. Fedespedi is among the founding members of CLECAT and actively participates with its own delegates to the work of its working bodies.







