November 30, 2021
- Antonella Straulino (Fedespedi) has been appointed
Secretary General of CLECAT
- She is the first woman to hold this position in history
of the European Association
Antonella Straulino, Head of International Relations
of the association of Italian freight forwarders Fedespedi, is
appointed Secretary General of CLECAT (European Association)
for Forwarding, Transport, Logistics and Customs Services),
the European Association of International Forwarding Companies,
of logistics service providers and customs agents, founded
in Brussels in 1958. Straulino is the first woman to cover
this position in the history of the European association and succeeds Ivan
Petrov, newly elected president of FIATA.
- CLECAT represents the interests of more than 20 people in the EU
European national federations, which bring together 19,000 companies and
employ more than a million people. Your task is
to protect the activity of companies in the sector,
dialoguing with the European Union and its highest bodies
representative and managerial, intervening in the process of
definition of regulations. The ultimate goal is to
ensure that freight transport has a safe and free environment in
benefit of international trade. Fedespedi is among the
founding members of CLECAT and actively participates with its own
delegates to the work of its working bodies.
