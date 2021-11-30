|
|
November 30, 2021
|
|
- Terminal San Giorgio has ordered a Gottwald mobile crane from
Konecranes
-
- It will be taken over next June
-
- Terminal San Giorgio (TSG), the company of the Gavio group
which operates a multipurpose terminal in the port of Genoa, has
ordered a mobile port crane Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Crane
sixth generation to the Finnish Konecranes that will come
taken over next June. The new vehicle will be
side by side, as well as other means of handling
of the company, to the other two fifth-generation Gottwald cranes
currently operated by TSG.
-
- The new crane has a working range of 54 meters and a capacity
lifting of 150 tons.
|
