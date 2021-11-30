



November 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Terminal San Giorgio has ordered a Gottwald mobile crane from Konecranes

It will be taken over next June

Terminal San Giorgio (TSG), the company of the Gavio group which operates a multipurpose terminal in the port of Genoa, has ordered a mobile port crane Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Crane sixth generation to the Finnish Konecranes that will come taken over next June. The new vehicle will be side by side, as well as other means of handling of the company, to the other two fifth-generation Gottwald cranes currently operated by TSG.

The new crane has a working range of 54 meters and a capacity lifting of 150 tons.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail