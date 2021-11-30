



November 30, 2021

At the completion of the works, the traffic capacity of the containers of the new infrastructures will be 65 million by teu

The works for the realization of the works have been completed infrastructures envisaged as part of the first phase of construction of the new large port area of Tuas, Singapore. The end of the work was announced today by the Minister of Singapore Transport, S Iswaran, announcing that soon the group PSA port will be able to start operating the first two docks of the area, the realization of which was decided in 2012 and the works were started in 2015 ( of the 1st October 2012).

The minister recalled that the new port area, which will occupy a total of 1,337 hectares, will have a annual containerized traffic capacity of 65 million of teu, 50% more than the current capacity of the port of Singapore. The only first phase of the area, distributed over 414 hectares, will have an annual capacity of 20 million teu.







