November 30, 2021
- Soon the first two docks of the
new large port area of Tuas in Singapore
- At the completion of the works, the traffic capacity
of the containers of the new infrastructures will be 65 million
by teu
- The works for the realization of the works have been completed
infrastructures envisaged as part of the first phase of
construction of the new large port area of Tuas, Singapore.
The end of the work was announced today by the Minister of
Singapore Transport, S Iswaran, announcing that soon the group
PSA port will be able to start operating the first two docks
of the area, the realization of which was decided in 2012 and the
works were started in 2015
(
of the 1st
October 2012).
- The minister recalled that the new port area, which
will occupy a total of 1,337 hectares, will have a
annual containerized traffic capacity of 65 million
of teu, 50% more than the current capacity
of the port of Singapore. The only first phase of the area, distributed over
414 hectares, will have an annual capacity of 20 million
teu.
