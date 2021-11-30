



November 30, 2021

Compared to trade in goods, the growth in trade in services below the pre-pandemic levels

In the third quarter of this year the value of traffic world goods has reached a new absolute record being state amounted to about 5.6 billion dollars. This was announced by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNTAD) highlighting that during 2021 the growth of trade global trade continued to be relevant quarter after quarter, a recovery which, however, in relation to the only trade in services, was more attenuated and below 2019 levels.

On an annual basis, in the third quarter of 2021 the increase in value of world trade was about +24%, significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels and with an increase of about +13% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

In the third quarter of this year the value of the trades of Services stood at about $1.5 trillion. In the period the cyclical growth of trade in goods is was about +0.7%, while that of services was of about +2.5%. On an annual basis, the trend growth rate relating to trade in goods was +22% against +6% trade in services.

UNCTAD predicts that in the whole of 2021 the total value of the trade in goods and services will increase by about 5.2 trillion dollars compared to last year and about 2.8 billion compared to the 2019, equal to increases of +23% and +11% respectively. Globally in 2021 the value of trade in goods is expected to reach a record high of $22 trillion, while that of trade in services is expected to be equal to about six trillion dollars, value slightly below the pre-pandemic level.











