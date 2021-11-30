|
November 30, 2021
- In the third quarter of this year the value of traffic
world goods has reached a new absolute record being
state amounted to about 5.6 billion dollars. This was announced by the
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNTAD)
highlighting that during 2021 the growth of trade
global trade continued to be relevant
quarter after quarter, a recovery which, however, in relation to the
only trade in services, was more attenuated and
below 2019 levels.
- On an annual basis, in the third quarter of 2021 the increase in value
of world trade was about +24%,
significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels and with
an increase of about +13% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
- In the third quarter of this year the value of the trades of
Services stood at about $1.5 trillion. In the
period the cyclical growth of trade in goods is
was about +0.7%, while that of services was of
about +2.5%. On an annual basis, the trend growth rate
relating to trade in goods was +22% against +6%
trade in services.
- UNCTAD predicts that in the whole of 2021 the total value of the
trade in goods and services will increase by about 5.2 trillion
dollars compared to last year and about 2.8 billion compared to the
2019, equal to increases of +23% and +11% respectively.
Globally in 2021 the value of trade in goods is
expected to reach a record high of $22 trillion,
while that of trade in services is expected to be equal to
about six trillion dollars, value slightly below the
pre-pandemic level.
