November 30, 2021
- Turnover of transport services in trend growth
by +21.5% in the third quarter
- The cyclical change was +6.4%
- Istat has announced that in the third quarter of this year
the seasonally adjusted turnover index for transport services, and
storage recorded a cyclical change of +6.4%
on the previous quarter and a trend change of +21.5% on the
third quarter of 2020.
- In particular, the turnover of land transport services
and through pipelines marked a cyclical change in the
+0.9% and a trend change of +14.9%. The turnover of
maritime transport services showed variations
respectively of +5.5% and +24.0%, while the turnover of the
air transport services totaled variations respectively
+2.3% and +37.4%. The turnover of storage services and
of transport support activities recorded a
cyclical change of +13.0% and trend of +28.2%, while
changes in the turnover of postal services and activities
of couriers are respectively +4.6% and +12.4%.
