



November 30, 2021

The cyclical change was +6.4%

Istat has announced that in the third quarter of this year the seasonally adjusted turnover index for transport services, and storage recorded a cyclical change of +6.4% on the previous quarter and a trend change of +21.5% on the third quarter of 2020.

In particular, the turnover of land transport services and through pipelines marked a cyclical change in the +0.9% and a trend change of +14.9%. The turnover of maritime transport services showed variations respectively of +5.5% and +24.0%, while the turnover of the air transport services totaled variations respectively +2.3% and +37.4%. The turnover of storage services and of transport support activities recorded a cyclical change of +13.0% and trend of +28.2%, while changes in the turnover of postal services and activities of couriers are respectively +4.6% and +12.4%.











