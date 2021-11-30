|
|
|
|
November 30, 2021
|
|
- Next year the WTO will analyze the problems of the
maritime transport with industry representatives
-
- This was announced by the Director General Okonjo-Iweala
responding to the ICS's call for more attention
to shipping
-
- In view of the high-level multilateral trade negotiations
which will be held in these days at the World Trade Organization,
Recalling that discussions on the liberalisation of
maritime transport at the WTO have been interrupted for several years
and the commitments in this regard made in the previous negotiations
national governments lack legal certainty while leaving the
sector in perpetual uncertainty, the maritime association
International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) urged the director
WTO General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to lend major
attention to maritime transport in commercial negotiations
at the World Trade Organization.
-
- The ICS announced that Okonjo-Iweala confirmed that, "with
all the supply chain problems encountered this year, there is
a growing interest in the maritime transport sector,
including issues that generate bottlenecks in the chain of
supply'. "We have already met
some of the major shipping companies - he made it known
the Director-General of the WTO - and next year we expect to
hold a broad dialogue with the entire industry in order to understand
better these problems, what were their difficulties and what
it can be done to deal with them. This - he specified
Okonjo-Iweala - could lead the WTO to analyze other
issues affecting the sector'.
|
