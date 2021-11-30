



November 30, 2021

Original news Next year the WTO will analyze the problems of the maritime transport with industry representatives

This was announced by the Director General Okonjo-Iweala responding to the ICS's call for more attention to shipping

In view of the high-level multilateral trade negotiations which will be held in these days at the World Trade Organization, Recalling that discussions on the liberalisation of maritime transport at the WTO have been interrupted for several years and the commitments in this regard made in the previous negotiations national governments lack legal certainty while leaving the sector in perpetual uncertainty, the maritime association International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) urged the director WTO General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to lend major attention to maritime transport in commercial negotiations at the World Trade Organization.

The ICS announced that Okonjo-Iweala confirmed that, "with all the supply chain problems encountered this year, there is a growing interest in the maritime transport sector, including issues that generate bottlenecks in the chain of supply'. "We have already met some of the major shipping companies - he made it known the Director-General of the WTO - and next year we expect to hold a broad dialogue with the entire industry in order to understand better these problems, what were their difficulties and what it can be done to deal with them. This - he specified Okonjo-Iweala - could lead the WTO to analyze other issues affecting the sector'.







