



November 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Lauro Shipping Group commissioned Sealence to study of the electric retrofitting of its ships

The experimentation activities will begin on next year

The Lauro Shipping Group has commissioned the start-up Sealence the study of the electric retrofitting of their ships. The first installation of the new DeepSpeed electric jets developed from the company of Buccinasco (Milan) will be carried out on a boat used to make tourist excursions in the Gulf of Naples and neighboring islands. The ship has a length of 24 meters, a maximum capacity of 160 passengers and belongs to the captain morgan company based in Ischia. The goal of the refitting is to allow the ferry a all-electric navigation with one operation continues nine months a year, for about six hours a day, at one cruising speed of 18 knots.

The propulsion will be entrusted to a "DeepSpeed" powertrain 840 Hybrid" which involves the installation of two electric jets DeepSpeed 420, originally designed for speed in the order of 50 nodes and which are currently in the process of optimization by Sealence engineers to allow a efficient navigation even at low speeds. Activities experimentation is expected to start in 2022 and then end with the full entry into service of the boat in the 2023.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail