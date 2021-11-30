|
|
|
|
November 30, 2021
|
|
- The Lauro Shipping Group commissioned Sealence to
study of the electric retrofitting of its ships
-
- The experimentation activities will begin on
next year
-
- The Lauro Shipping Group has commissioned the start-up Sealence
the study of the electric retrofitting of their ships. The first
installation of the new DeepSpeed electric jets developed
from the company of Buccinasco (Milan) will be carried out on
a boat used to make tourist excursions in the
Gulf of Naples and neighboring islands. The ship has a length of 24
meters, a maximum capacity of 160 passengers and belongs to the
captain morgan company based in Ischia. The goal
of the refitting is to allow the ferry a
all-electric navigation with one operation
continues nine months a year, for about six hours a day, at one
cruising speed of 18 knots.
-
- The propulsion will be entrusted to a "DeepSpeed" powertrain
840 Hybrid" which involves the installation of two electric jets
DeepSpeed 420, originally designed for speed
in the order of 50 nodes and which are currently in the process of
optimization by Sealence engineers to allow a
efficient navigation even at low speeds. Activities
experimentation is expected to start in 2022 and then
end with the full entry into service of the boat in the
2023.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail