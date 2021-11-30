|
November 30, 2021
- FEPORT, ports are certainly not the cause of the current
maritime supply chain inefficiencies
-
- Bonz: no to simplistic generalizations
-
- It's not just the US federal administration
led by Joe Biden to be concerned about the impact
on the economics of current supply chain dysfunctions
maritime. In Europe the alarm is certainly not equal to that
American, but the situation begins to worry even the politicians of
this part of the Atlantic. Last Thursday in Parliament
The impact of congestion on the EU was discussed
of international ports and the increase in transport costs. But
this reference to the problem is certainly not enough for FEPORT, the
Federation of European Private Port Terminal operators, calling for a
real debate on the causes of the current disruption in the chain
maritime logistics.
-
- On the occasion of today's general assembly of the association,
noting that MEPs are interested in understanding the
true causes of inconvenience and congestion in ports by asking
accurate information, facts and figures to avoid drawing
incorrect conclusions, FEPORT pointed out that, 'in fact, it is
regrettable that congestion in ports is superficial
having regard to the main cause of the present disturbance and that the
prevailing situation in ports outside the EU leads to
generalizations on European ports'. It was in fact
stressed that this "is unfair to
port companies, terminal operators and their
workers who have made enormous efforts to maintain the majority
part of the European ports open 24 hours a day, seven days a week
since the outbreak of Covid-19, thus allowing goods to
reach the shelves of supermarkets».
-
- 'The
2020 and 2021 - noted the president of FEPORT, Gunther Bonz -
have been very difficult years for our activities in the
European ports. The impacts of Covid-19, low reliability
of the schedules of the ships aggravated by the accident in the channel of
Suez, the closure of Chinese terminals and the consequent congestion
in some parts of the world they have broken the chains of
supply. However, European port terminals are
remained operational while struggling with deterioration
the reliability of the planning of the airports of the
ships'.
-
- FEPORT recalled that at the beginning of 2020 the pandemic has
initially caused a decrease in the arrivals of ships, while in the
second half of the year there was a recovery together
a slight increase in the average time spent by ships in port.
The association specified that, as reported in the last
UNCTAD Maritime Transport Report, despite Constraints
related to Covid-19 on the organization of work, in 2020 time
average of ships in port varied by 2.9% compared to 2019
and this results in a change in the operating time of
about half an hour, negligible compared to the weeks of navigation
of most ships.
-
- The Association of European Terminalists noted that,
instead, the data relating to the reliability of the schedules of the
ships before and after the outbreak of Covid-19 highlight problems
much more serious. For example, according to the new data processed
by the consulting company Sea-Intelligence, two out of three ships
are late and the number of days of delay is also
remained at the highest level. On an annual basis, as of September 2021
schedule reliability decreased by 22 points
percentages and Sea-Intelligence has announced that for the whole of 2021
the reliability of arrival and planning
ship departures were between 34 and 40%.
-
- 'The
poor reliability of ship schedules, which was already
a very problematic trend before Covid-19, as well as
last-minute airport cancellations - Bonz noted
- are putting more and more pressure on stakeholders
ports since the ports are the place where they all manifest themselves
the inefficiencies of the maritime logistics chain. The ports - ha
remarked the president of FEPORT - can not be the buffer
that absorbs all those inefficiencies and certainly do not deserve
simplistic generalizations."
|
