December 1, 2021
- PSA buys US logistics company BDP
International
- For the Singaporean group it is the first acquisition of
a company that does not operate port activities or activities
logistics directly related to port operations
- The port group PSA International of Singapore has signed a
agreement to buy from the private equity firm
Greenbriar Equity Group the entire capital of BDP International,
US logistics company that has 133 offices in all
the world and operates at the service of various multinationals managing
complex sypply chains.
- For PSA, this is the first acquisition of a company
that does not operate port activities or logistic activities
directly related to port operations. "This is for
us - confirmed the CEO of PSA International,
Tan Chong Meng - it's an exciting time as BDP will be
the first major acquisition of this kind by PSA: a
global provider of integrated supply chain and supply chain solutions
transport with end-to-end logistics capabilities. Its points of
Force will complement and expand PSA's ability to
provide flexible, resilient and innovative goods solutions."
- "Through the significant capacity of PSA and its
extensive presence in markets around the world - he said
BDP International CEO and Chairman Mike
Andaloro, commenting on the acquisition - we will undertake a new
growth chapter with incredible opportunities for
optimize global supply chain activities to
advantage of our customers».
