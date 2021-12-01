



December 1, 2021

For the Singaporean group it is the first acquisition of a company that does not operate port activities or activities logistics directly related to port operations

The port group PSA International of Singapore has signed a agreement to buy from the private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group the entire capital of BDP International, US logistics company that has 133 offices in all the world and operates at the service of various multinationals managing complex sypply chains.

For PSA, this is the first acquisition of a company that does not operate port activities or logistic activities directly related to port operations. "This is for us - confirmed the CEO of PSA International, Tan Chong Meng - it's an exciting time as BDP will be the first major acquisition of this kind by PSA: a global provider of integrated supply chain and supply chain solutions transport with end-to-end logistics capabilities. Its points of Force will complement and expand PSA's ability to provide flexible, resilient and innovative goods solutions."

"Through the significant capacity of PSA and its extensive presence in markets around the world - he said BDP International CEO and Chairman Mike Andaloro, commenting on the acquisition - we will undertake a new growth chapter with incredible opportunities for optimize global supply chain activities to advantage of our customers».







