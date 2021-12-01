



December 1, 2021

Original news Geodis bought compatriot Transport Perrier

The company specializes in the transport of cargo Palletized

The logistics group French Geodis, within the framework of its service expansion strategy in the LTL segment, bought compatriot Transport Perrier, a group company Sobotram specializes in the transport of palletized loads. Transport Perrier, founded in 1955, has a fleet of 410 vehicles and employs 260 people. The company, which has five offices in France in Lons-Le-Saunier, Lunéville, Noves, Seiche-sur-le-Loir and Liévin, will become part of the Geodis Road Transport division employing more than 4,300 people in 95 locations in 18 European countries.









