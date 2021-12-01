|
December 1, 2021
- Geodis bought compatriot Transport Perrier
-
- The company specializes in the transport of cargo
Palletized
-
- The logistics group French Geodis, within the framework of its
service expansion strategy in the LTL segment, bought
compatriot Transport Perrier, a group company
Sobotram specializes in the transport of palletized loads.
Transport Perrier, founded in 1955, has a fleet of 410 vehicles and
employs 260 people. The company, which has five
offices in France in Lons-Le-Saunier, Lunéville, Noves,
Seiche-sur-le-Loir and Liévin, will become part of the
Geodis Road Transport division employing more than 4,300
people in 95 locations in 18 European countries.