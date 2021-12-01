



December 1, 2021

Original news In the third quarter, the port of Tanger Med handled 23.5 million tons of goods (+30%)

Same growth in the first nine months of 2021

Communicating the financial results achieved in the third quarter of this year, the Port Authority of Tanger Med has announced that in the period the Moroccan port has enlivened 23.5 million tons of goods compared to 18 million tons in the period July-September of 2020. In the first nine months of 2021 traffic was 75.5 million tonnes, with a increase of +30% on the corresponding period last year.









