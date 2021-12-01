|
|
December 1, 2021
|
|
- In the third quarter, the port of Tanger Med handled
23.5 million tons of goods (+30%)
-
- Same growth in the first nine months of 2021
-
- Communicating the financial results achieved in the third
quarter of this year, the Port Authority of Tanger Med has
announced that in the period the Moroccan port has enlivened 23.5
million tons of goods compared to 18 million tons
in the period July-September of 2020. In the first nine months of 2021
traffic was 75.5 million tonnes, with a
increase of +30% on the corresponding period last year.