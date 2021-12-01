



December 1, 2021

Mattioli: it is more accurate and intuitive in information made available as well as easier and quick consultation

The Federation of the Italian Maritime System (Federation of the Mare) has activated its new website, at federazionedelmare.it, which has been completely renovated in its graphic layout to facilitate navigation and make it easier to retrieval of information. The graphic and structural restyling is it has also been designed to make the communication of the activities not only of the Federation but also of federated organizations and partner bodies that together constitute the network of maritime clusters.

"Providing information and news in increasing times rapid - explained the president of the Federation of the Sea, Mario Mattioli - stimulated the modernization of our website. It is more accurate and intuitive in the information made available as well as easier and faster consultation in the various sections'. The Federation of the Sea is also approaching the world of social media: the page on LinKedin is already active and a channel on Youtube easily accessible from the new website.

Established in May 1994, the Federation of the Sea brings together most of the organizations in the sector: Accademia Italiana of the Merchant Navy (training), Aidim (maritime law), Ancip (port work), Ania (insurance), Assonave (shipbuilding), Assoporti (port administration), Assorimorchiatori (port trailer), Cetena (naval research), Collegio Capitani (Maritime Staff), Confindustria Nautica (pleasure boating), Confitarma (merchant shipping), Federagenti (maritime agency and brokerage), Fedepiloti (pilotage), Federpesca (fishing boat), Fedespedi (international transport), Inail/Ex-ipsema (maritime welfare) and Rina (certification and classification).







