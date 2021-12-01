|
- The Federation of the Italian Maritime System (Federation of the
Mare) has activated its new website, at
federazionedelmare.it,
which has been completely renovated in its graphic layout
to facilitate navigation and make it easier to
retrieval of information. The graphic and structural restyling is
it has also been designed to make the
communication of the activities not only of the Federation but
also of federated organizations and partner bodies that together
constitute the network of maritime clusters.
-
- "Providing information and news in increasing times
rapid - explained the president of the Federation of the Sea, Mario
Mattioli - stimulated the modernization of our website. It is
more accurate and intuitive in the information made available
as well as easier and faster consultation in the various
sections'. The Federation of the Sea is also approaching the
world of social media: the page on LinKedin is already active
and a channel on Youtube easily accessible from the new website.
-
- Established in May 1994, the Federation of the Sea brings together
most of the organizations in the sector: Accademia Italiana
of the Merchant Navy (training), Aidim (maritime law),
Ancip (port work), Ania (insurance), Assonave
(shipbuilding), Assoporti (port administration),
Assorimorchiatori (port trailer), Cetena (naval research),
Collegio Capitani (Maritime Staff), Confindustria Nautica
(pleasure boating), Confitarma (merchant shipping),
Federagenti (maritime agency and brokerage), Fedepiloti
(pilotage), Federpesca (fishing boat), Fedespedi
(international transport), Inail/Ex-ipsema (maritime welfare) and
Rina (certification and classification).
