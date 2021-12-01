|
- The malfunctions of the German railway network undermine the
rail transport throughout Europe
-
- Clecat, ERFA, ESC, Essenscia, Netzwerk denounce it
Europäischer Eisenbahnen, RailGood, UIP and UIRR
-
- The main European associations of the shipping sectors
and logistics and rail and intermodal transport have
sent a letter to the European Commission and incoming ministers
and outgoing of the Department of Transport of Germany to denounce
the inefficiencies that have characterized the network for two weeks
German railways, situation - they explained in the letter
CLECAT, ERFA, ESC, Essenscia, Netzwerk Europäischer
Eisenbahnen, RailGood, UIP and UIRR - which, even in the absence of
available alternative capacity, is determining the block
both rail freight transport in Germany and
it passes through the main European railway corridors.
-
- The associations specified that the problem, which has
assumed a European dimension with six of the nine railway corridors
European goods transiting through Germany, is
mainly caused by intensive construction work on the network
German railway due to a delay in investment and that
many parts of the rail system, particularly along the
Rhine-Alps rail freight corridor, do not work in a way
efficient and dozens of international freight trains have been stopped
or have suffered severe delays. To make matters worse - they have
specified the associations - there are the current problems of
congestion in ports and their hinterlands.
