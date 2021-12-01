



December 1, 2021

Original news The malfunctions of the German railway network undermine the rail transport throughout Europe

Clecat, ERFA, ESC, Essenscia, Netzwerk denounce it Europäischer Eisenbahnen, RailGood, UIP and UIRR

The main European associations of the shipping sectors and logistics and rail and intermodal transport have sent a letter to the European Commission and incoming ministers and outgoing of the Department of Transport of Germany to denounce the inefficiencies that have characterized the network for two weeks German railways, situation - they explained in the letter CLECAT, ERFA, ESC, Essenscia, Netzwerk Europäischer Eisenbahnen, RailGood, UIP and UIRR - which, even in the absence of available alternative capacity, is determining the block both rail freight transport in Germany and it passes through the main European railway corridors.

The associations specified that the problem, which has assumed a European dimension with six of the nine railway corridors European goods transiting through Germany, is mainly caused by intensive construction work on the network German railway due to a delay in investment and that many parts of the rail system, particularly along the Rhine-Alps rail freight corridor, do not work in a way efficient and dozens of international freight trains have been stopped or have suffered severe delays. To make matters worse - they have specified the associations - there are the current problems of congestion in ports and their hinterlands.







