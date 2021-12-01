



December 1, 2021

Original news Significant growth in motorway activity travelling carried out by Rail Cargo Group

In the first ten months of this year transported volumes of traffic higher than those made in the years 2020 and 2019

The Austrian railway company Rail Cargo Group (RCG) has made I note that in the first ten months of this year its services Rolling highway carried higher traffic volumes to those made both in the whole of 2020 and in the whole of 2019. In the period January-October 2021, in fact, on railway wagons handled by RCG, 158 thousand trucks were transported compared to 147 thousand transported last year and 151 thousand in 2019. The company Austrian specified that this growth is almost entirely attributable to the significant increase in connections Ro-La on the Brenner axis through which, from January to last October, 135 thousand vehicles were transported by rail Heavy.









