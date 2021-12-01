|
December 1, 2021
- Significant growth in motorway activity
travelling carried out by Rail Cargo Group
- In the first ten months of this year transported volumes of
traffic higher than those made in the years 2020 and 2019
- The Austrian railway company Rail Cargo Group (RCG) has made
I note that in the first ten months of this year its services
Rolling highway carried higher traffic volumes
to those made both in the whole of 2020 and in the whole of 2019. In the
period January-October 2021, in fact, on railway wagons
handled by RCG, 158 thousand trucks were transported compared to
147 thousand transported last year and 151 thousand in 2019. The company
Austrian specified that this growth is almost
entirely attributable to the significant increase in connections
Ro-La on the Brenner axis through which, from January to
last October, 135 thousand vehicles were transported by rail
Heavy.
