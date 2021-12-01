|
December 1, 2021
- Federlogistica Marche asks for a president for the AdSP
of the Central Adriatic
- Morandi: it has been 12 months since the authority did not
it has more of a president and for about six years a secretary has been missing
general
- Federlogistica Marche denounces that the System Authority
of the Central Adriatic Sea has been without a president for a year.
Currently the institution is led by the extraordinary commissioner
Harness. "Given that, as I have always said - he specified
the president of Federlogistica Marche, Andrea Morandi -
Admiral Pettorino is not an extraordinary commissioner, but
an extraordinary commissioner of the System Authority of the
Central Adriatic Sea and that in this situation is making a
excellent work, looking at the calendar you realize that today
it has been 12 months since the authority no longer has a
president and for about six years a secretary general has been missing".
- "Today - continued Morandi - we celebrate an anniversary
not joyful for companies in the sector that, if on the one hand with
their own resources and skills are able to "keep bang",
on the other hand with a presidency of the authority still vacant, not
are able to plan in a complete way long-term projects to
front of investments already planned and partly realized.
As is well known, shipping is a sector subject to
rapid and continuous changes, where time plays a role
determining. in this context, also aggravated by the effects of the
Covid 19 pandemic, Italian ports and even more
the Marche region needs stable governance,
capable of favoring traffic and therefore the work of companies.
Stop hesitating - concluded the president of Federlogistica
Marche - the time has come to decide, so that a
of the key infrastructures of the Marche region, come out of the current impasse.
Companies, workers and territories are asking for it».
