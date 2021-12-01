



December 1, 2021

Morandi: it has been 12 months since the authority did not it has more of a president and for about six years a secretary has been missing general

Federlogistica Marche denounces that the System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea has been without a president for a year. Currently the institution is led by the extraordinary commissioner Harness. "Given that, as I have always said - he specified the president of Federlogistica Marche, Andrea Morandi - Admiral Pettorino is not an extraordinary commissioner, but an extraordinary commissioner of the System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea and that in this situation is making a excellent work, looking at the calendar you realize that today it has been 12 months since the authority no longer has a president and for about six years a secretary general has been missing".

"Today - continued Morandi - we celebrate an anniversary not joyful for companies in the sector that, if on the one hand with their own resources and skills are able to "keep bang", on the other hand with a presidency of the authority still vacant, not are able to plan in a complete way long-term projects to front of investments already planned and partly realized. As is well known, shipping is a sector subject to rapid and continuous changes, where time plays a role determining. in this context, also aggravated by the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic, Italian ports and even more the Marche region needs stable governance, capable of favoring traffic and therefore the work of companies. Stop hesitating - concluded the president of Federlogistica Marche - the time has come to decide, so that a of the key infrastructures of the Marche region, come out of the current impasse. Companies, workers and territories are asking for it».







