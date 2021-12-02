|
December 2, 2021
- European Cargo Logistics has activated a rail service
shuttle between Lübeck and Melzo
- It supports the connection between the port of the city
German and Verona
- The German European Cargo Logistics (ECL), a company of
logistics and intermodal transport of the Port Authority
of Lübeck, has activated a train service between the port of
Lubeck and Melzo (Milan) which is realized in partnership with
the TX Logistik of the Mercitalia group and which supports the service
shuttle between Lübeck and Verona already operated by ECL.
- The offer of ECL for intermodal connections between Italy and
Scandinavia via Lübeck now includes nine weekly rotations
connecting Verona (seven rotations) and Milan (two rotations) with
Lübeck, where arrivals and departures of block trains are
coordinates with those of ferries to and from Scandinavia.