



December 2, 2021

Original news European Cargo Logistics has activated a rail service shuttle between Lübeck and Melzo

It supports the connection between the port of the city German and Verona

The German European Cargo Logistics (ECL), a company of logistics and intermodal transport of the Port Authority of Lübeck, has activated a train service between the port of Lubeck and Melzo (Milan) which is realized in partnership with the TX Logistik of the Mercitalia group and which supports the service shuttle between Lübeck and Verona already operated by ECL.

The offer of ECL for intermodal connections between Italy and Scandinavia via Lübeck now includes nine weekly rotations connecting Verona (seven rotations) and Milan (two rotations) with Lübeck, where arrivals and departures of block trains are coordinates with those of ferries to and from Scandinavia.









