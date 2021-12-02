ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 2, 2021

The US Maritime Partners buys a thousand boats river of J. Russell Flowers

The company's fleet rises to about 1,600 units

The US Maritime Partners, LLC, through the funds that manages, bought from compatriot J. Russell Flowers, Inc. and from its affiliates over a thousand boats for transport fluvial operated with bareboat charter. With the transaction, the The size of the Maritime Partners fleet rises to about 1,600 boats of this type for a total value estimated in about $1.2 billion which makes the company the the united States' leading river charterer.





