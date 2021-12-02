|
- The US Maritime Partners buys a thousand boats
river of J. Russell Flowers
- The company's fleet rises to about 1,600 units
- The US Maritime Partners, LLC, through the funds that
manages, bought from compatriot J. Russell Flowers, Inc. and
from its affiliates over a thousand boats for transport
fluvial operated with bareboat charter. With the transaction, the
The size of the Maritime Partners fleet rises to about 1,600
boats of this type for a total value estimated in
about $1.2 billion which makes the company the
the united States' leading river charterer.