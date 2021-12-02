FRS Iberia closes its maritime connections with the
Balearic
With the health crisis - explained the company - these
routes generate losses
The Spanish shipping company FRS Iberia has announced the
upcoming cessation of its services to the Balearic Islands, routes -
explained the company - which generate losses due to the current
situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe and North Africa that
implies a significant reduction in passenger traffic. The line
Melilla-Motril will be served until next December 10 and
that Alcudia-Ciudadela until December 15.