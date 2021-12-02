



December 2, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news FRS Iberia closes its maritime connections with the Balearic

With the health crisis - explained the company - these routes generate losses

The Spanish shipping company FRS Iberia has announced the upcoming cessation of its services to the Balearic Islands, routes - explained the company - which generate losses due to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe and North Africa that implies a significant reduction in passenger traffic. The line Melilla-Motril will be served until next December 10 and that Alcudia-Ciudadela until December 15.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec