December 2, 2021
- MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l'Atlantique celebrate a double
- Technical launch of "MSC World Europe" and ceremony
of the coin for "MSC Euribia"
- Today MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l'Atlantique, in the shipyard
naval French of Saint-Nazaire, celebrated the technical launch of
MSC World Europe and the MSC coin ceremony
Euribia,ships that will both be powered by natural gas
liquified. The two units will enter the company's fleet
cruises in 2022 and 2023 as part of a plan of
investments of three billion euros which provides for the construction of
three units with LNG propulsion. The realization of the third
ship, MSC World Europa II,will start in 2023 to
end in 2025.
- MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l'Atlantique have announced that in
on board MSC World Europe will be installed a system
experimental fuel cell known as Blue Horizon.
This innovative technology will use natural gas
liquefied to convert fuel into electricity with
one of the highest efficiencys available to date,
thus producing electricity and heat on board. It is
the first time an LNG-powered fuel cell will
used on board a cruise ship. The new technology of
fuel cell chosen by MSC Cruises and Chantiers de
the Atlantique, developed by Bloom Energy, is called SOFC
(Solid Oxide Fuel Cell) and is able to reduce emissions
of greenhouse gases by an additional 30% compared to an engine
powered by conventional LNG, without nitrogen oxide emissions,
of sulphur oxide and fine particulate matter. In addition to LNG,
this technology has the advantage of being compatible with others
low-carbon fuels such as methanol,
ammonia and hydrogen, thus representing the basis of
departure for future adoptions on a larger scale.
- "Today - highlighted the president
executive of MSC Cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago - represents
a further and fundamental stage of our journey aimed at
achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
our maritime activities. The construction of these two ships,
which requires billions of euros of investments, therefore always makes
our vision of a cruise industry is more concrete
zero emissions. Liquefied natural gas, which represents the
cleaner fuel currently available on a large scale
on the market, it is at the forefront of the crucial transition
ecological that we are facing».
- During the ceremony the president of Chantiers de
The Atlantique, Laurent Castaing, recalled that these ships are the
fifteenth and sixteenth that the navalmeccanica company French
builds for MSC Cruises, thus demonstrating the excellent
collaboration between the two groups since the 90s.
- Following today's technical launch, MSC World Europe
will now be transferred to the dry dock for the
completion of the works scheduled for November 2022. The ship
will welcome its first guests starting from the following month
and will spend its inaugural season in the region of
Persian Gulf for seven-night cruises departing dubai to
the nearby metropolis of Abu Dhabi, on Sir Bani Yas Island, Dammam
in Saudi Arabia, visiting the oasis of Al Ahsa, a heritage site
UNESCO World Cup, and Doha, the futuristic capital of Qatar,
before returning to Dubai for a night on the town. Starting from
Dubai on March 25, 2023, MSC World Europe will head
towards the Mediterranean Sea. In the summer of 2023 it will offer
seven-night cruises touching the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples
and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in
Spain and Marseille in France.
