



December 2, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Tirrania-CIN ordered to pay 160 million euros

Decision of the arbitration panel

The arbitration panel established at the Arbitration Chamber of Milan, ascertained the existence and enforceability of the credit boasted by Tirrenia in extraordinary administration, condemned C.I.N. (Moby group) to the payment of 159.1 million euros. It has made known the news agency "Ansa" recalling that the Today's decision is only the last round of the match between the extraordinary administration of Tirrenia and the Moby group of Vincenzo Onorato, after the seizure of 20 million euros ordered in November by the Court of Milan against the holding company Onorato Owners.









