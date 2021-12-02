|
December 2, 2021
- Tirrania-CIN ordered to pay 160 million euros
- Decision of the arbitration panel
- The arbitration panel established at the Arbitration Chamber of
Milan, ascertained the existence and enforceability of the credit
boasted by Tirrenia in extraordinary administration, condemned
C.I.N. (Moby group) to the payment of 159.1 million euros. It has
made known the news agency "Ansa" recalling that the
Today's decision is only the last round of the match between
the extraordinary administration of Tirrenia and the Moby group of
Vincenzo Onorato, after the seizure of 20 million euros ordered
in November by the Court of Milan against the holding company Onorato
Owners.