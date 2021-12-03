



December 3, 2021

The Dubai group would be informed that it would not could have effective control of the airport

Dubai-born terminalista group DP World has given up on contribute to the privatization of the Israeli port of Haifa. Beyond a year ago the Emiratense group announced the decision to join Israel Shipyards to participate in the tender for the sale of the Haifa Port Company that at the beginning of 2020 the government Israeli had decided to sell to a strategic buyer ( of 16 September 2020).

According to Israeli media, the decision to withdraw from the joint venture with Israel Shipyards has been hired by DP World after a meeting with the Director General of the Ministry of Finances, Ram Blinkov, during which to the Dubai company it would have been specified that, for security reasons, it would not could have effective control of the port of Haifa.

Israel Shipyards asked the Government Companies Authority of the Ministry of Finance the possibility of continuing the participation in the sales procedure independently or in partnership with another subject. For its part, the DP World group, confirming the decision not to participate in the privatization of the port of Haifa, has expressed interest in investing in any case in Israel.







