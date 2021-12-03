|
December 3, 2021
- DP World will not participate in the procedure of
privatization of the port of Haifa
-
- The Dubai group would be informed that it would not
could have effective control of the airport
-
- Dubai-born terminalista group DP World has given up on
contribute to the privatization of the Israeli port of Haifa. Beyond
a year ago the Emiratense group announced the decision to
join Israel Shipyards to participate in the tender for the
sale of the Haifa Port Company that at the beginning of 2020 the government
Israeli had decided to sell to a strategic buyer
(
of 16
September 2020).
-
- According to Israeli media, the decision to withdraw from the
joint venture with Israel Shipyards has been hired by DP
World after a meeting with the Director General of the Ministry of
Finances, Ram Blinkov, during which to the Dubai company
it would have been specified that, for security reasons, it would not
could have effective control of the port of Haifa.
-
- Israel Shipyards asked the Government Companies Authority
of the Ministry of Finance the possibility of continuing the
participation in the sales procedure independently or in
partnership with another subject. For its part, the DP World group,
confirming the decision not to participate in the privatization of the
port of Haifa, has expressed interest in investing in any case in
Israel.
