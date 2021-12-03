|
December 3, 2021
- New logistics hub of GLS Italy in Padua
- It is located in the VGP Park Padova
- Today in Padua the new logistics hub was inaugurated
of the express courier GLS Italy located in the VGP Park Padova of the
VGP, a pan-European company that builds and supplies logistics parks and
industrial seeds. Inside the new warehouse, which extends over
a total area of about 7,100 square meters, thanks to the investment
of over two million euros carried out by GLS Italy was
installed a latest generation machine for sorting
packages that guarantee a very high level of automation by managing
over 10,000 packages per hour with only 30Kw of absorption. Besides
to the investment for the sorter, GLS Italy will bear an expense
of about 7.2 million euros in 12 years for the use of the new
sorting center.