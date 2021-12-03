



December 3, 2021

It is located in the VGP Park Padova

Today in Padua the new logistics hub was inaugurated of the express courier GLS Italy located in the VGP Park Padova of the VGP, a pan-European company that builds and supplies logistics parks and industrial seeds. Inside the new warehouse, which extends over a total area of about 7,100 square meters, thanks to the investment of over two million euros carried out by GLS Italy was installed a latest generation machine for sorting packages that guarantee a very high level of automation by managing over 10,000 packages per hour with only 30Kw of absorption. Besides to the investment for the sorter, GLS Italy will bear an expense of about 7.2 million euros in 12 years for the use of the new sorting center.









