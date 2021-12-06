|
- The ports of the Upper Adriatic reaffirm tight intentions
collaboration within napa
-
- Signed a joint declaration with which they undertake
to promote and strengthen trilateral cooperation between Italy,
Croatia and Slovenia
-
- Cooperation between ports in the same geographical area, whether
have many policy areas of common interest
have less, develops in alternating phases of major and minor
intensity. So it is also for collaboration
among the ports of the Upper Adriatic that at the end of 2009 constituted the
North Adriatic Ports Association (NAPA) in order to achieve
objective and implement joint actions
(
of11
November 2009). Today the association is made up of the
Italian ports of Chioggia, Monfalcone, Ravenna, Trieste and
Venice, from the Slovenian port of Koper and the Croatian port of Rijeka.
-
- On Friday, the seven ports signed a declaration
jointly with which they undertake to promote and strengthen the
trilateral cooperation between Italy, Croatia and Slovenia relaunched in
December 2020 and consolidated last April April, agreement that is
supported by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable in cooperation with the corresponding Ministries of Croatia and
Slovenia and aims to give concrete application to the commitments
taken by the Trilateral of foreign ministers of the three countries
in the areas related to the north-Adriatic ports: green
port, smart port, implementation of connections to TEN-T networks.
-
- On the front of environmental sustainability and
energy efficiency, in line with the objectives set by the
European Green Deal and the "FIT for 55" legislative package
recently approved by the European Commission, the Joint
Declaration stipulates that NAPA ports undertake to
permanent cross-border cooperation aimed at minimising
environmental impacts of port operations in the Northern area
Adriatic starting from the good practices that emerged from the projects of
ongoing cooperation, co-financed by the European Union, such as
CLEAN BERTH and SUSPORT projects (Interreg Italy-Slovenia and
Italy-Croatia), the EALING (Connecting Europe Facility) project, and
by the pilot actions common between all ports. They fall within these
last, the implementation of measures and interventions for
the energy efficiency of port operations,
the installation of systems for the use of energy sources
alternatives and for the monitoring of the noise level, of the
air and water quality in the port area, as well as
pre-investment studies for the electrification of the docks.
-
- In addition, being main nodes of two priority corridors
of the TEN-T network (Baltic-Adriatic and Mediterranean) and
Motorways of the Sea of the Eastern Mediterranean as well as actors
main in the transport scenario at territorial level,
national and European, with the signing of the document the ports
NAPA has undertaken to optimise and harmonise the
logistic and transport procedures on the sea and land side through
the use of digital technologies. The goal is to
streamlining last-mile port procedures, procedures and
times of entry and exit of ships and apply tools
integrated technology for the dissemination of information useful for
improve the safety of maritime transport operations. A
commitment that NAPA ports are already carrying out through
the implementation of the European projects INTESA, PROMARES (Interreg
Italy-Croatia) and COMODALCE (Interreg Central Europe).
-
- On the theme of "connectivity", the Joint
Declaration signed by the seven ports also underlines
the importance of developing strategic projects to enhance
the integration of NAPA ports into the TEN-T network, in particular
enhancing last mile rail connections. Right on
this theme was recently approved the project
ACCESS2NAPA, co-funded by the Connecting Europe Facility, which
includes designs to improve accessibility
maritime and railway of the airports.
-
- Finally, to support trilateral cooperation, the document
identifies three priorities for the ports of the Upper Adriatic:
complete the missing links and facilitate integration into the
TEN-T network, extend the TEN-T and MOS also to non-EU countries and
include rail freight transport and size
maritime in European Territorial Cooperation Programs
2021-2027, in particular Interreg Central Europe, Interreg
Adriatic-Ionian, Interreg Italy-Slovenia and Italy-Croatia.
-
- Welcoming the signing of the agreement, the
President of the Adriatic Sea Port Authority
Northern and president of NAPA, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio,
highlighted that "the Upper Adriatic is the natural outlet
for fundamental markets and - he explained - strengthen the
cross-border cooperation will make it possible to put the value
the potential and specificities of all airports.
Thanks to the commitment of the ministers and my counterparts and colleagues
Italians, Croats and Slovenes and the European investiture by the
European Commissioner for Transport - underlined Di Blasio in
occasion of the ceremony held in the presence of Adina Valean,
European Commissioner for Transport - today we laid the foundations for the
creation of a virtuous system, able to work together even
at European level to achieve the common goal of smart ports,
green and increasingly interconnected».
