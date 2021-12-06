ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 6, 2021

Friday the inauguration of the new Cruise Terminal Passengers of the port of Trapani

It will be preceded by the third edition of the conference "We, the Mediterranean"

Next Friday the new Cruise will be inaugurated Passenger Terminal of the port of Trapani, with which the port of call Sicilian intends to compete on the cruise market in the Mediterranean. The ribbon cutting will be preceded by the third edition of the conference "We, the Mediterranean", which will be held at the regional museum "Agostino Pepoli" at the presence of numerous guests from the world of shipping.


Program

09.30 a.m.

REGISTRATION OF PARTICIPANTS

10.00

INSTITUTIONAL GREETINGS


Giacomo Tranchida, Mayor of Trapani


Nello Musumeci, President of the Region


IF THE CLOCK OF THE ECONOMY RETURNS TO WORK

10.10

Trapani and Palermo, the challenge of the Reboot


Pasqualino Monti, President of The AdSP of the Sea of Western Sicily

10.40

The new waterfront:
Presentation of the winning project of the international competition of ideas

11.00

In the South, the flag of revival flies


Sergio Rizzo, Giulio Sapelli discuss it and Giovanni Tria with Nicola Porro and Luca Telese

12.00

For a new centrality of the Mediterranean


Round table:


Beniamino Maltese, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Costa Crociere S.p.A


Luigi Merlo, Head of Relations institutional MSC Group


The world of shipping and ports:


Stefano Messina, President of Assarmatori


Alessandro Santi, President of Federagenti

12.45

Pasqualino Monti in conversation with Nicola Porro and Luca Telese

13.00

Conclusions


Giancarlo Cancelleri, Undersecretary for the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility


The event will be moderated by Nicola Porro and Luca Telese

13.30

Inauguration of the Trapani Cruise Terminal Passengers

14.00

Light Lunch

