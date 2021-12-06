



December 6, 2021

Original news Friday the inauguration of the new Cruise Terminal Passengers of the port of Trapani

It will be preceded by the third edition of the conference "We, the Mediterranean"

Next Friday the new Cruise will be inaugurated Passenger Terminal of the port of Trapani, with which the port of call Sicilian intends to compete on the cruise market in the Mediterranean. The ribbon cutting will be preceded by the third edition of the conference "We, the Mediterranean", which will be held at the regional museum "Agostino Pepoli" at the presence of numerous guests from the world of shipping.



Program

09.30 a.m. REGISTRATION OF PARTICIPANTS 10.00 INSTITUTIONAL GREETINGS

Giacomo Tranchida, Mayor of Trapani

Nello Musumeci, President of the Region

IF THE CLOCK OF THE ECONOMY RETURNS TO WORK 10.10 Trapani and Palermo, the challenge of the Reboot

Pasqualino Monti, President of The AdSP of the Sea of Western Sicily 10.40 The new waterfront:

Presentation of the winning project of the international competition of ideas 11.00 In the South, the flag of revival flies

Sergio Rizzo, Giulio Sapelli discuss it and Giovanni Tria with Nicola Porro and Luca Telese 12.00 For a new centrality of the Mediterranean

Round table:

Beniamino Maltese, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Costa Crociere S.p.A

Luigi Merlo, Head of Relations institutional MSC Group

The world of shipping and ports:

Stefano Messina, President of Assarmatori

Alessandro Santi, President of Federagenti 12.45 Pasqualino Monti in conversation with Nicola Porro and Luca Telese 13.00 Conclusions

Giancarlo Cancelleri, Undersecretary for the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility

The event will be moderated by Nicola Porro and Luca Telese 13.30 Inauguration of the Trapani Cruise Terminal Passengers 14.00 Light Lunch







