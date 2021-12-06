|
09.30 a.m.
|
REGISTRATION OF PARTICIPANTS
|
10.00
|
INSTITUTIONAL GREETINGS
|
|
Giacomo Tranchida, Mayor of Trapani
|
|
Nello Musumeci, President of the Region
|
|
IF THE CLOCK OF THE ECONOMY RETURNS TO
WORK
|
10.10
|
Trapani and Palermo, the challenge of the
Reboot
|
|
Pasqualino Monti, President of The AdSP of the
Sea of Western Sicily
|
10.40
|
The new waterfront:
Presentation
of the winning project of the international competition of ideas
|
11.00
|
In the South, the flag of revival flies
|
|
Sergio Rizzo, Giulio Sapelli discuss it
and Giovanni Tria with Nicola Porro and Luca Telese
|
12.00
|
For a new centrality of the
Mediterranean
|
|
Round table:
|
|
Beniamino Maltese, Executive Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer of Costa Crociere S.p.A
|
|
Luigi Merlo, Head of Relations
institutional MSC Group
|
|
The world of shipping and ports:
|
|
Stefano Messina, President of Assarmatori
|
|
Alessandro Santi, President of Federagenti
|
12.45
|
Pasqualino Monti in conversation with Nicola
Porro and Luca Telese
|
13.00
|
Conclusions
|
|
Giancarlo Cancelleri, Undersecretary for the
Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility
|
|
The event will be moderated by Nicola
Porro and Luca Telese
|
13.30
|
Inauguration of the Trapani Cruise Terminal
Passengers
|
14.00
|
Light Lunch