



December 7, 2021

Xu Lirong resigns and Wan Min takes over

Xu Lirong, the president of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. operating containerized maritime services mainly through COSCO Shipping Lines and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) and port terminal services through its subsidiary COSCO Shipping Ports, has resigned the resignation leaving a post in which he had been reconfirmed by the Board of Directors on 30 October. Council of administration which has now appointed the post of president of the group to fifty-three year old Wan Min,

The sixty-three-year-old Lirong began his career, all held within the COSCO group, in March 1975 covering the position of secretary of the Chinese Communist Party of the most important business branches of the group, an indispensable requirement for lead the shipowning group. Wan Min himself is secretary of the party of China COSCO Shipping Corporation, the company Chinese public that directly and indirectly holds 46.22% of the capital of COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. Wan, which carried out he also has almost his entire career within the group COSCO, has been appointed chairman of the board of administration of COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. and director executive of Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. (OOIL), which holds the entire share capital of the OOCL, with effect from yesterday.







