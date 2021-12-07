|
|
|
|
December 7, 2021
|
|
- Change at the top of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO
-
- Xu Lirong resigns and Wan Min takes over
-
-
Xu Lirong, the president of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO
Shipping Holdings Co. operating containerized maritime services
mainly through COSCO Shipping Lines and Orient
Overseas Container Line (OOCL) and port terminal services
through its subsidiary COSCO Shipping Ports, has resigned the
resignation leaving a post in which he had been reconfirmed by the
Board of Directors on 30 October. Council of
administration which has now appointed the post of president of the
group to fifty-three year old Wan Min,
-
-
The sixty-three-year-old Lirong began his career, all
held within the COSCO group, in March 1975 covering the
position of secretary of the Chinese Communist Party of the most
important business branches of the group, an indispensable requirement for
lead the shipowning group. Wan Min himself is secretary
of the party of China COSCO Shipping Corporation, the company
Chinese public that directly and indirectly holds 46.22%
of the capital of COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. Wan, which carried out
he also has almost his entire career within the group
COSCO, has been appointed chairman of the board of
administration of COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. and director
executive of Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. (OOIL), which
holds the entire share capital of the OOCL, with effect from yesterday.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail