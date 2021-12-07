



December 7, 2021

Original news The pandemic has interrupted ten consecutive years of growth of freight traffic in world ports

In 2020 recorded a contraction of -3.8% of volumes Handled

After ten years of uninterrupted growth following the decline of -5.2% recorded in 2009 following the effects of the crisis world economic and financial, in 2020 the traffic of goods in the world ports has again decreased having been equal to 21.28 billion tons of cargoes, with a bending of -3.8% on 2019 when the positive trend had already shown an attenuation having been totaled only a slight increase +0.4% on the previous year. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) announced that last year in the World ports have been embarked 10.65 million tons of goods (-3.8%) and were landed 10,63 million tons (-3,8%).

In 2020, the reduction in volumes handled affected all the main types of goods. The total volume of traffic of liquid bulk, already decreasing in 2019, marked a contraction of -7.8% relative to crude oil flows which are piled to 3,58 billion tons and a decrease of -7,6% for other liquid and gaseous loads of 2.42 billion tons. Slight bending of loads buckets that amounted to over 15.27 billion tons (-2,2%).











