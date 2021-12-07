|
December 7, 2021
- The pandemic has interrupted ten consecutive years of growth
of freight traffic in world ports
- In 2020 recorded a contraction of -3.8% of volumes
Handled
- After ten years of uninterrupted growth following the decline of -5.2%
recorded in 2009 following the effects of the crisis
world economic and financial, in 2020 the traffic of goods in the
world ports has again decreased having been equal to
21.28 billion tons of cargoes, with a bending of -3.8%
on 2019 when the positive trend had already shown
an attenuation having been totaled only a slight increase
+0.4% on the previous year. The United Nations Conference on
Trade and Development (UNCTAD) announced that last year in the
World ports have been embarked 10.65 million tons of
goods (-3.8%) and were landed 10,63 million tons
(-3,8%).
- In 2020, the reduction in volumes handled affected all
the main types of goods. The total volume of traffic
of liquid bulk, already decreasing in 2019, marked
a contraction of -7.8% relative to crude oil flows
which are piled to 3,58 billion tons and a decrease of -7,6%
for other liquid and gaseous loads of 2.42
billion tons. Slight bending of loads
buckets that amounted to over 15.27 billion tons
(-2,2%).
