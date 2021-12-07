



December 7, 2021

Thomas: the coronavirus crisis is now in the rearview mirror

In the first nine months of this year, and for the seventh month consecutive to 30 September 2021, Austria's import-export has marked an increase compared to the pre-crisis period caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 'Austria's external trade - underlined today the Director General of the Statistical Office Austrian, Tobias Thomas, making known the latest data - is still growing and sees the coronavirus crisis only in the rearview mirror. With an increase of +17.2% of imports and +15.3% of exports compared to September 2019 - specified with reference to the import-export values of September 2021 - foreign trade is well above the pre-crisis level'.

In the first nine months of 2021 the value of imports Austria amounted to €129.81 billion, with a increase of +22.5% on the same period of 2020, while the value of exports amounted to €121.79 billion (+16,3%). In the third quarter of this year alone, the two values recorded increases of +22.5% and +16.3% respectively on the period July-September of 2020.

As for Austria's main trading partners, in the former nine months of this year the highest overall growth of imports were marked by those from Germany (+17.0%) followed by China (+28.2%), Italy (+26.0%), Switzerland (+27.3%) and Czech Republic (+24.9%); in relation to exports, with the exception of France (-2.2%), all ten plus important partners for Austrian exports have registered an increase, in particular Germany (+16.4%), Italy (+27.1%), States United (+18.3%), Switzerland (+6.5%) and Poland (+21.2%).







