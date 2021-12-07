|
December 7, 2021
- Austria's import-export is much higher
high of those pre-pandemic
- Thomas: the coronavirus crisis is now in the
rearview mirror
- In the first nine months of this year, and for the seventh month
consecutive to 30 September 2021, Austria's import-export has
marked an increase compared to the pre-crisis period caused by the
Covid-19 pandemic. 'Austria's external trade -
underlined today the Director General of the Statistical Office
Austrian, Tobias Thomas, making known the latest data - is
still growing and sees the coronavirus crisis only in the
rearview mirror. With an increase of +17.2% of
imports and +15.3% of exports compared to September
2019 - specified with reference to the import-export values
of September 2021 - foreign trade is well above the
pre-crisis level'.
- In the first nine months of 2021 the value of imports
Austria amounted to €129.81 billion, with a
increase of +22.5% on the same period of 2020, while the value
of exports amounted to €121.79 billion
(+16,3%). In the third quarter of this year alone, the two values
recorded increases of +22.5% and +16.3% respectively on the period
July-September of 2020.
- As for Austria's main trading partners, in the former
nine months of this year the highest overall growth
of imports were marked by those from Germany
(+17.0%) followed by China (+28.2%), Italy (+26.0%), Switzerland
(+27.3%) and Czech Republic (+24.9%); in relation to
exports, with the exception of France (-2.2%), all ten plus
important partners for Austrian exports have registered
an increase, in particular Germany (+16.4%), Italy (+27.1%), States
United (+18.3%), Switzerland (+6.5%) and Poland (+21.2%).
