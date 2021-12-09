



December 9, 2021

Transaction worth three billion dollars

There have long been numerous confirmations of the intention of the shipowners active in the containerized shipping segment to increase its presence in the logistics segment at the e-commerce service, a sector in prodigious expansion accelerated by the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic. One new proof of this strategy comes from the shipowning group French CMA CGM that has made another acquisition in the sector of logistics for e-commerce by making an agreement to buy much of the Commerce & Lifecycle Services business branch (CLS) of the US Company Ingram Micro, a distributor of technological products and also specialized in the supply chain for the information technology sector.

The maritime group has announced that the value of the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first semester of next year, it will be 3.0 billion dollars and that the acquisition includes the technology platform based on Shipwire cloud and shipping activities in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, while the remaining activities of CLS will remain at Ingram Micro. In addition CMA CGM has specified that the acquired assets represent revenue expected to be $1.7 billion in 2021 and include 11,500 operational workers in 59 logistics facilities mainly in the USA and Europe.

With the acquisition, the transalpine group will strengthen considerably its own logistics company CEVA Logistics, acquired in 2019 ( of'8 April 2019), which, thanks to a presence in about 1,100 sites of 160 nations, will have a workforce of about 90,000 people. "After completing this year's plan of restructuring - underlined the president and director CMA CGM Delegate, Rodolphe Saadé - CEVA Logistics will accelerate its development and join the four world leaders in contract logistics. Its location will be significantly strengthened in the US and European markets, increasing their ability to seize opportunities offered by the boom in e-commerce».







