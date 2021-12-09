|
December 9, 2021
- CMA CGM buys a large part of the Commerce & Business Branch
Lifecycle Services from Ingram Micro
- Transaction worth three billion dollars
- There have long been numerous confirmations of the intention of the
shipowners active in the containerized shipping segment
to increase its presence in the logistics segment at the
e-commerce service, a sector in prodigious expansion
accelerated by the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic. One
new proof of this strategy comes from the shipowning group
French CMA CGM that has made another acquisition in the sector
of logistics for e-commerce by making an agreement to buy
much of the Commerce & Lifecycle Services business branch
(CLS) of the US Company Ingram Micro, a distributor of
technological products and also specialized in the supply chain for the
information technology sector.
- The maritime group has announced that the value of the
transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first
semester of next year, it will be 3.0 billion dollars and
that the acquisition includes the technology platform based on
Shipwire cloud and shipping activities in North America,
Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, while the remaining activities
of CLS will remain at Ingram Micro. In addition CMA CGM has
specified that the acquired assets represent revenue
expected to be $1.7 billion in 2021 and include
11,500 operational workers in 59 logistics facilities
mainly in the USA and Europe.
- With the acquisition, the transalpine group will strengthen
considerably its own logistics company CEVA Logistics,
acquired in 2019
April 2019), which, thanks to a presence in about 1,100 sites of
160 nations, will have a workforce of about 90,000 people.
"After completing this year's plan of
restructuring - underlined the president and director
CMA CGM Delegate, Rodolphe Saadé - CEVA Logistics
will accelerate its development and join the four
world leaders in contract logistics. Its location will be
significantly strengthened in the US and European markets,
increasing their ability to seize opportunities
offered by the boom in e-commerce».
