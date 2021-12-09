|
December 9, 2021
- TUI's cruise division closes the third quarter with a
Negative EBIT of -42.9 million euros
- 13 of the sixteen ships in the fleet in service
- In the third quarter of this year the cruise division of the
German group TUI, formed by the company TUI Cruises, the joint
50:50 venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises, from the company
wholly owned by Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd
Cruises, whose property last year was
transferred to TUI Cruises
February 2020), recorded revenues of 24.3 million euros
generated entirely by the activity of Marella Cruises,
compared to a negative value of -11.0 million in turnover
in the period July-September of 2020. EBITDA totalled a
negative value of -26.7 million euro compared to a value
negative for -88.4 million in the third quarter of last year. Of
EBIT was also negative, with -42.9
million compared to -124.9 million euro in the period
July-September of 2020.
- The group's cruise ship fleet consists of
16 units, including 12 of TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises of
of which ten in service at 30 September and four of Marella
Cruises including three in service on 30 September.
