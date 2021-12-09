



December 9, 2021

13 of the sixteen ships in the fleet in service

In the third quarter of this year the cruise division of the German group TUI, formed by the company TUI Cruises, the joint 50:50 venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises, from the company wholly owned by Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, whose property last year was transferred to TUI Cruises ( of 7 February 2020), recorded revenues of 24.3 million euros generated entirely by the activity of Marella Cruises, compared to a negative value of -11.0 million in turnover in the period July-September of 2020. EBITDA totalled a negative value of -26.7 million euro compared to a value negative for -88.4 million in the third quarter of last year. Of EBIT was also negative, with -42.9 million compared to -124.9 million euro in the period July-September of 2020.

The group's cruise ship fleet consists of 16 units, including 12 of TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises of of which ten in service at 30 September and four of Marella Cruises including three in service on 30 September.







