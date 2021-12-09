|
|
|
|
December 9, 2021
|
|
- Maersk presents the innovative structure of the new
16,000 teu carrier powered by methanol
-
- Deck, crew quarters and smokestack at the
forward and stern ends of ships
-
- The Danish shipowning group Maersk presented the peculiarities
general of the eight new container ships of the capacity of
16,000 teu powered by methanol that the company ordered
this summer at the South Korean Hyundai Heavy Industries and that
will start to enter service in 2024
(
of 24
August 2021). Visually very evident novelties starting from the start
from the positioning of the deck and crew housings
which will be placed in the bow instead of towards the stern, as in the
most of the most recent portantenitori as a structure
stiffening of the hull, and the placement of the chimney,
placed at the aft end and only on one side of the ship.
-
- These are solutions - explained the technical director of
A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Laursen Balls - which were
designed to allow a greater load capacity of the
containers as well as to improve the efficiency of operations
in ports. Laursen specified that with the realization of the
project, which took almost five years, were due
address new problems, including the placement of lifeboats
rescue and navigation lights, as well as
the installation of new cameras to ensure visibility
necessary while browsing.
-
- The new ships will be 350 meters long and 53.5 meters wide.
|
