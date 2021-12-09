



December 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Maersk presents the innovative structure of the new 16,000 teu carrier powered by methanol

Deck, crew quarters and smokestack at the forward and stern ends of ships

The Danish shipowning group Maersk presented the peculiarities general of the eight new container ships of the capacity of 16,000 teu powered by methanol that the company ordered this summer at the South Korean Hyundai Heavy Industries and that will start to enter service in 2024 ( of 24 August 2021). Visually very evident novelties starting from the start from the positioning of the deck and crew housings which will be placed in the bow instead of towards the stern, as in the most of the most recent portantenitori as a structure stiffening of the hull, and the placement of the chimney, placed at the aft end and only on one side of the ship.

These are solutions - explained the technical director of A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Laursen Balls - which were designed to allow a greater load capacity of the containers as well as to improve the efficiency of operations in ports. Laursen specified that with the realization of the project, which took almost five years, were due address new problems, including the placement of lifeboats rescue and navigation lights, as well as the installation of new cameras to ensure visibility necessary while browsing.

The new ships will be 350 meters long and 53.5 meters wide.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail