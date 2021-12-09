ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 9, 2021

In November, Evergreen's revenues increased by +159.1%

In the first eleven months of 2021 the increase was of +139.3%

Last month the impressive increase continued of the revenues recorded monthly by the shipping company containerized Evergreen Marine Corporation that have attested to 51.04 billion Taiwan dollars (1.8 billion US dollars), with a rise of +159.1% on November 2020. This is the second higher monthly turnover of the company, only below the all-time record of $52.73 billion Taiwanese marked in October 2021.

In the first eleven months of this year, Evergreen's revenues are amounted to 437.17 billion Taiwan dollars, with growth +139.3% on the period January-November 2020.

