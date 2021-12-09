|
|
December 9, 2021
|
|
- In November, Evergreen's revenues increased by +159.1%
-
- In the first eleven months of 2021 the increase was
of +139.3%
-
- Last month the impressive increase continued
of the revenues recorded monthly by the shipping company
containerized Evergreen Marine Corporation that have attested to
51.04 billion Taiwan dollars (1.8 billion US dollars),
with a rise of +159.1% on November 2020. This is the second
higher monthly turnover of the company,
only below the all-time record of $52.73 billion
Taiwanese marked in October 2021.
-
- In the first eleven months of this year, Evergreen's revenues are
amounted to 437.17 billion Taiwan dollars, with growth
+139.3% on the period January-November 2020.
|
