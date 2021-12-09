



December 9, 2021

Original news Vard will carry out a fourth Service Operation Vessel for North Star

Will be delivered at the end of 2024

The shipbuilding company Vard of the Fincantieri group has signed a contract for the design and construction of a additional Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for the company British North Star, which has already ordered the company three ships of the same type ( of 6 April 2021). The fourth unit, which will be delivered at the end of 2024, like the previous three will serve the park Dogger Bank wind farm, about 130 kilometers off the coast east of England, in the North Sea, which includes three areas (A, B and C) and that, once completed, will be the most extended to the world.

The Dogger Bank A and B project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%). In November 2021 SSE Renewables and Equinor, also partners of the 50:50 joint venture in the Dogger Bank C project, have announced that Eni will acquire a 20% stake in the third phase, with SSE Renewables and Equinor which will retain 40% of the shares each. The agreement should be finalised by the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.







