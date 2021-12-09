|
December 9, 2021
- Vard will carry out a fourth Service Operation Vessel
for North Star
- Will be delivered at the end of 2024
- The shipbuilding company Vard of the Fincantieri group has
signed a contract for the design and construction of a
additional Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for the company
British North Star, which has already ordered the company three
ships of the same type
of 6
April 2021). The fourth unit, which will be delivered
at the end of 2024, like the previous three will serve the park
Dogger Bank wind farm, about 130 kilometers off the coast
east of England, in the North Sea, which includes three
areas (A, B and C) and that, once completed, will be the most
extended to the world.
- The Dogger Bank A and B project is a joint venture between SSE
Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%). In November 2021 SSE
Renewables and Equinor, also partners of the 50:50 joint venture in the
Dogger Bank C project, have announced that Eni will acquire
a 20% stake in the third phase, with SSE Renewables and Equinor
which will retain 40% of the shares each. The agreement should
be finalised by the first quarter of 2022, subject to
regulatory approvals.
