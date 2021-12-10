|
|
|
|
December 10, 2021
|
|
- In November the container traffic in the port of Long Beach
decreased by -4.9%
-
- In the first eleven months of 2021 it has already been
exceeded the annual historical record set in 2020
-
- The Long Beach Port Authority announces that, according to
forecasts, at the end of 2021 the annual traffic balance
containerized enlivened by the Californian port of call will be
equal to the record share of over nine million teu and underlines that
in the first eleven months of this year traffic exceeded 8.6
million teu surpassing the annual historical record of 8.1
million teu marked in 2020.
-
- If Long Beach is preparing to celebrate a new annual record
historical, however, in the last three months the American airport is
accusing a reduction in container traffic that seems to
attributable not only to known activity congestion problems
Port. A negative trend that began in September that led to
November 2021 the US port to record decreases of
all traffic flows handled.
-
- That traffic congestion still has an impact
negative on the activities of the airport confirmed the
Port of Long Beach Chief Operating Officer, Mario Cordero:
"dispose of the line of ships waiting to enter our
port and remove the containers parked on the piers - he explained - are
our main priorities in order to ensure that the
store shelves are stocked and that consumers can
buy gifts during the holiday season. 'Re
recording - he specified - significant improvements towards the
achieving this goal and at the same time helping our
supply chain partners to catch up and ensure that
the goods are delivered as soon as possible.'
-
- The port authority has announced that there are 34 porters
still waiting to enter the port area of the Bay of San
Pedro, down from the more than 80 waiting last month.
Recalling that last October 25 it was announced
the application of a tax on the parking of containers in port for
induce the removal of containers long ago on the docks of the
Californian ports, the Port of Long Beach has confirmed that from
then the imposition of the tax was postponed to
following a 37% decrease in prolonged parking loads
on the docks, postponement of the application of the tax that is
it was also decided by the port of Los Angeles which had adopted the
same tax.
-
- Last month the total traffic handled by the port of
Long Beach was equal to 745 thousand teu, with a contraction
by -4.9% on November 2020 when the record for
this month of the year. Both full containers were down
in import and export, amounting respectively to
362 thousand teu (-5.3%) and 110 thousand teu (-6.4%). The
empty containers that have totaled 273 thousand teu (-3.6%).
-
- The sum of the more than 8.6 million teu enlivened in the first
eleven months of 2021, volume that represents an increase of +18.3%
on the same period last year, he sees as addenda 4.2
million teu full at landing (+17.6%), 1.3 million teu full
to boarding (-1.5%) and almost 3.1 million empty teu (+30.5%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail