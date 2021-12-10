



December 10, 2021

In the first eleven months of 2021 it has already been exceeded the annual historical record set in 2020

The Long Beach Port Authority announces that, according to forecasts, at the end of 2021 the annual traffic balance containerized enlivened by the Californian port of call will be equal to the record share of over nine million teu and underlines that in the first eleven months of this year traffic exceeded 8.6 million teu surpassing the annual historical record of 8.1 million teu marked in 2020.

If Long Beach is preparing to celebrate a new annual record historical, however, in the last three months the American airport is accusing a reduction in container traffic that seems to attributable not only to known activity congestion problems Port. A negative trend that began in September that led to November 2021 the US port to record decreases of all traffic flows handled.

That traffic congestion still has an impact negative on the activities of the airport confirmed the Port of Long Beach Chief Operating Officer, Mario Cordero: "dispose of the line of ships waiting to enter our port and remove the containers parked on the piers - he explained - are our main priorities in order to ensure that the store shelves are stocked and that consumers can buy gifts during the holiday season. 'Re recording - he specified - significant improvements towards the achieving this goal and at the same time helping our supply chain partners to catch up and ensure that the goods are delivered as soon as possible.'

The port authority has announced that there are 34 porters still waiting to enter the port area of the Bay of San Pedro, down from the more than 80 waiting last month. Recalling that last October 25 it was announced the application of a tax on the parking of containers in port for induce the removal of containers long ago on the docks of the Californian ports, the Port of Long Beach has confirmed that from then the imposition of the tax was postponed to following a 37% decrease in prolonged parking loads on the docks, postponement of the application of the tax that is it was also decided by the port of Los Angeles which had adopted the same tax.

Last month the total traffic handled by the port of Long Beach was equal to 745 thousand teu, with a contraction by -4.9% on November 2020 when the record for this month of the year. Both full containers were down in import and export, amounting respectively to 362 thousand teu (-5.3%) and 110 thousand teu (-6.4%). The empty containers that have totaled 273 thousand teu (-3.6%).

The sum of the more than 8.6 million teu enlivened in the first eleven months of 2021, volume that represents an increase of +18.3% on the same period last year, he sees as addenda 4.2 million teu full at landing (+17.6%), 1.3 million teu full to boarding (-1.5%) and almost 3.1 million empty teu (+30.5%).







