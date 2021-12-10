|
December 10, 2021
- Costamare orders the construction of eight storage racks
- Four ships will have a capacity of 13,000 teu and
four of 15,000 teu. Buy seven bulk carriers
- The Greek Costamare, which has its registered office in the Marshall Islands, has
announced that he had ordered the construction of two portacontainer from
13,000 teu to an Asian shipyard and to have exercised
options for the construction of two more ships of 13,000 teu and
four of 15,000 teu. The new naval units will be taken in
delivery between the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter
of the following year. Costamare specified that the eight
carriers will be used by a leading company of
navigation through long-term rental contracts.
- In addition, the Greek company has announced that it has purchased
seven bulk carriers with a capacity of between 88,000 and
81 thousand tons of deadweight capacity and built between 2009 and
2015. These units will be taken over in the next
month and January 2022.
