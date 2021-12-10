



December 10, 2021

Original news Costamare orders the construction of eight storage racks

Four ships will have a capacity of 13,000 teu and four of 15,000 teu. Buy seven bulk carriers

The Greek Costamare, which has its registered office in the Marshall Islands, has announced that he had ordered the construction of two portacontainer from 13,000 teu to an Asian shipyard and to have exercised options for the construction of two more ships of 13,000 teu and four of 15,000 teu. The new naval units will be taken in delivery between the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of the following year. Costamare specified that the eight carriers will be used by a leading company of navigation through long-term rental contracts.

In addition, the Greek company has announced that it has purchased seven bulk carriers with a capacity of between 88,000 and 81 thousand tons of deadweight capacity and built between 2009 and 2015. These units will be taken over in the next month and January 2022.







