



December 10, 2021

Original news EUR 300 million loan from the European Bank for the Investments at the port of Genoa

Resources intended mainly for the implementation of the new forane dam, the upgrading of the railway network and the cold ironing

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a framework loan of EUR 300 million to the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea that will serve to finance, among others, the new forane dam of the port of Genoa for which the government has allocated a total amount of 600 EUR 5 million (EUR 500 million from the Complementary Fund to the PNRR and EUR 100 million millions from the Port Infrastructure Fund). The financing is also aimed at strengthening the railway network, with the construction of 750-meter tracks to facilitate the transit of goods and reduce road traffic, and for the installation of cold ironing that will allow moored ships to feed with electric current from the ground reducing emissions pollutants. The start of the work is scheduled during the next year with a deadline by the last quarter of 2026 for the forane dam and 2024 for the remaining interventions.

With this operation, EIB support to Italian ports exceeds the total volume of one billion euros which confirms the EU financial institution as the main funder of the Italian port authorities.

"We are very proud - commented the president of the AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Emilio Signorini - of the today's signature that testifies to the proximity of the main euro financial institution unitary to the development of the first port Italian belonging to the European core network and validity strategic of the new forane dam of Genoa for the development of the port logistics system in the name of safety and sustainability. The planning, technical system design, financial and authorization of the work has not precedents for scrupulousness and analyticality; also of this we are proud".







