December 10, 2021
- EUR 300 million loan from the European Bank for the
Investments at the port of Genoa
-
- Resources intended mainly for the implementation of the
new forane dam, the upgrading of the railway network and the
cold ironing
-
- The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a
framework loan of EUR 300 million to the
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea that will serve to
finance, among others, the new forane dam of the port of Genoa
for which the government has allocated a total amount of 600
EUR 5 million (EUR 500 million from the Complementary Fund to the PNRR and EUR 100 million
millions from the Port Infrastructure Fund). The financing is
also aimed at strengthening the railway network, with the
construction of 750-meter tracks to facilitate the transit of goods
and reduce road traffic, and for the installation of
cold ironing that will allow moored ships to feed
with electric current from the ground reducing emissions
pollutants. The start of the work is scheduled during the
next year with a deadline by the last quarter of 2026 for the
forane dam and 2024 for the remaining interventions.
-
- With this operation, EIB support to Italian ports exceeds
the total volume of one billion euros which confirms
the EU financial institution as the main funder
of the Italian port authorities.
-
- "We are very proud - commented the president
of the AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Emilio Signorini - of the
today's signature that testifies to the proximity of the main
euro financial institution unitary to the development of the first port
Italian belonging to the European core network and validity
strategic of the new forane dam of Genoa for the development of the
port logistics system in the name of safety and
sustainability. The planning, technical system
design, financial and authorization of the work has not
precedents for scrupulousness and analyticality; also of
this we are proud".
