



December 10, 2021

Original news Inaugurated the cruise and passenger terminal of the port of Trapani

Work worth seven million euros

Today in the port of Trapani was inaugurated the new cruise and passenger terminal alongside the Trapani Fast Ferry Terminal, the other accommodation facility built in 2019. The value of the new work, together with other maintenance work carried out, is seven million euros. To give continuity the cruise terminal project will also be carried out with a intervention on the east quay of the Molo Sanità which concerns the consolidation and anti-seismic adaptation of the structures that insist on the quay and that, integrating with that of the terminal cruises and passengers inaugurated today, will produce the full operation of the Molo Sanità. With these works the total value of the intervention rises to eight million euros.









