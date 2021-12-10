|
|
December 10, 2021
|
|
- Inaugurated the cruise and passenger terminal of the port of
Trapani
-
- Work worth seven million euros
-
- Today in the port of Trapani was inaugurated the new
cruise and passenger terminal alongside the Trapani Fast Ferry
Terminal, the other accommodation facility built in 2019. The value
of the new work, together with other maintenance work
carried out, is seven million euros. To give continuity
the cruise terminal project will also be carried out with a
intervention on the east quay of the Molo Sanità which concerns the
consolidation and anti-seismic adaptation of the structures that
insist on the quay and that, integrating with that of the terminal
cruises and passengers inaugurated today, will produce the full
operation of the Molo Sanità. With these works the
total value of the intervention rises to eight million euros.
|
