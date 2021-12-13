



December 13, 2021

It was formed by the International Organization of Labour, the World Health Organization and other international organisations in the field

The International Labour Organization and the Organization World Health with other organizations international transport sector have established a Joint Action Group to analyse the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on transport and supply chain workers worldwide. The International Civil are also part of the group Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO). "The transport sectors around the world and their workers - explained the Director General of the Organization International Labour, Guy Ryder - face immense and continuous pressures and difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Are I therefore welcome the establishment of a joint action group which examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these workers and encourage governments to apply protocols and internationally agreed standards'.

The activity of the Joint Action Group will focus mainly on the promotion of the application by the national authorities of operational protocols to facilitate the movement of workers in cross-border transport and protect their rights, in line with States' obligations under of the International Health Regulations of 2005, on support for Countries implementing temporary recommendations of the World Health Organization pursuant to the Regulation on a risk-based approach in relation to measures on international travel, on the promotion of vaccination of transport workers against Covid-19 according to the recommendations on the immunization of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) of the World Health Organization, as well as seafarers' access to medical care, and medical evacuation, and improving the efficiency of the functioning of global supply chains while ensuring that public health needs are fully safeguarded.







