December 13, 2021
- Joint Action Group to analyze the impact of the pandemic
on transport workers and the global supply chain
-
- It was formed by the International Organization
of Labour, the World Health Organization and
other international organisations in the field
-
- The International Labour Organization and the Organization
World Health with other organizations
international transport sector have established a Joint
Action Group to analyse the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on
transport and supply chain workers
worldwide. The International Civil are also part of the group
Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Maritime Organization
(IMO). "The transport sectors around the world and their
workers - explained the Director General of the Organization
International Labour, Guy Ryder - face immense and continuous
pressures and difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Are
I therefore welcome the establishment of a joint action group which
examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these
workers and encourage governments to apply protocols and
internationally agreed standards'.
-
- The activity of the Joint Action Group will focus
mainly on the promotion of the application by the
national authorities of operational protocols to facilitate the
movement of workers in cross-border transport and
protect their rights, in line with States' obligations under
of the International Health Regulations of 2005, on support for
Countries implementing temporary recommendations
of the World Health Organization pursuant to the
Regulation on a risk-based approach in relation to
measures on international travel, on the promotion of
vaccination of transport workers against Covid-19 according to
the recommendations on the immunization of the Strategic Advisory
Group of Experts (SAGE) of the World Health Organization,
as well as seafarers' access to medical care, and
medical evacuation, and improving the efficiency of the
functioning of global supply chains while ensuring
that public health needs are fully safeguarded.
