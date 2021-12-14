|
December 14, 2021
- Kombiverkehr, the transport of P400 semi-trailers between
Italy (Mortara) and Holland (Venlo-Rotterdam)
- Increase in the frequency of the Mortara-Ghent service
(Belgium)
- The German Kombiverkehr has activated the possibility of
transport semi-trailers with P400 profile in connections
railways between mortara Intermodal Terminal (T.I.Mo.) (Pavia)
and the Greenport terminal in Venlo (Netherlands) via Lötschberg and
between mortara terminal and Combi Terminal Twente (CTT) of
Rotterdam through the Gotthard axis. The Managing Director
of the German company, Alexander Ochs, pointed out that thanks
the possibility of transporting semi-trailers with a height
at an angle of four metres, the load capacity is increased and
the efficiency of shipments is significantly increased
intermodal.
- The direct mortara-Venlo connection has a frequency of three
weekly rotations on Mondays, Wednesdays
and Friday, while the one to and from Rotterdam is
five times a week from Monday to Friday.
- In addition, Kombiverkehr announced the next increase in the
frequency of the intermodal connection between the Italian terminal and the
Belgian terminal in Ghent: after a first increase in frequency, the
next January 17, an eighth train a week will come
added starting from next February 7th. "We are
responding - explained Ochs - to the growing demand of our
connections from Italy to the Benelux countries through the
Switzerland, with even more diversified shipping options
on this transalpine corridor'.
