



December 14, 2021

Original news Kombiverkehr, the transport of P400 semi-trailers between Italy (Mortara) and Holland (Venlo-Rotterdam)

Increase in the frequency of the Mortara-Ghent service (Belgium)

The German Kombiverkehr has activated the possibility of transport semi-trailers with P400 profile in connections railways between mortara Intermodal Terminal (T.I.Mo.) (Pavia) and the Greenport terminal in Venlo (Netherlands) via Lötschberg and between mortara terminal and Combi Terminal Twente (CTT) of Rotterdam through the Gotthard axis. The Managing Director of the German company, Alexander Ochs, pointed out that thanks the possibility of transporting semi-trailers with a height at an angle of four metres, the load capacity is increased and the efficiency of shipments is significantly increased intermodal.

The direct mortara-Venlo connection has a frequency of three weekly rotations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, while the one to and from Rotterdam is five times a week from Monday to Friday.

In addition, Kombiverkehr announced the next increase in the frequency of the intermodal connection between the Italian terminal and the Belgian terminal in Ghent: after a first increase in frequency, the next January 17, an eighth train a week will come added starting from next February 7th. "We are responding - explained Ochs - to the growing demand of our connections from Italy to the Benelux countries through the Switzerland, with even more diversified shipping options on this transalpine corridor'.







