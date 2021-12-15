|
- Next January the Regional will come into force
Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the new agreement of
free trade for the Asia-Pacific region. It will be the most
world's largest trading bloc by economic size based on
to the gross domestic product of the participating nations and will
a significant impact on world trade. This is highlighted by one
study by the United Nations Conference on Trade and
Development (UNCTAD) published today, according to which "the dimensions
economic of the emerging bloc and its commercial dynamism
they will make it a center of gravity for global trade."
- The new free trade agreement will cover a third
of the world economy in terms of GDP and will eliminate 90%
tariffs between 15 East Asian and Pacific countries and -
specifies the study - should increase exports
intra-regional $42 billion. They have joined the agreement
Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Philippines, Japan,
Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Republic of
Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
- The agreement includes several areas of cooperation, with the
tariff concessions as a central element. Especially
under the RCEP trade liberalisation will be
achieved through gradual tariff reductions: while many
tariffs will be abolished immediately, others will be reduced
progressively over a period of 20 years. The rates that
will remain in force will be mainly limited to products
specific in strategic sectors, such as agriculture and industry
automotive, in which many of the RCEP members have renounced the
trade liberalisation commitments.
- Trade between the bloc's 15 economies in 2019 was worth about
$2.3 trillion. The UNCTAD study points out that the
tariff concessions of the agreement could lead to a
further increase of almost +2% of exports at home
of the new alliance equal to about 42 billion collars. That
would result from the creation of new exchanges, given that the most
low would stimulate trade between Member States by almost 17
billions, and from the diversion of trade, since more tariffs
low within the RCEP would redirect the valued trade
to almost 25 billion from states that are not part of the agreement to
those members of the RCEP.
- In addition, the UNCTAD report explains that the RCEP States
should benefit to varying degrees from the agreement, with the
tariff concessions that will produce greater commercial effects
for the largest economies of the bloc, not because of asymmetries
negotiating, but largely due to tariffs currently already
low among many of the other RCEP Member States. Especially
According to the study, Japan would benefit the most from
RCEP tariff concessions, largely due to the effects of
trade diversion. The country's exports are expected
Japanese will increase by about 20 billion dollars, an increase
equivalent to about +5.5% compared to its exports to
the RCEP States in 2019. The report also notes effects
substantial positives for exports of most of the
other economies, including Australia, China, the Republic of Korea and New
Zeeland, while forecasts indicate that concessions
RCEP tariffs could end up reducing exports of
Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam and that would be
caused mainly by the negative effects of
trade as some exports of these are expected
economies will be diverted for the benefit of other RCEP members to
cause of differences in the size of concessions
Tariff. The UNCTAD report notes that, however, the
overall negative effects for some of the members of the RCEP
imply that these states would have been better off staying beyond
outside the agreement since in any case effects would have occurred
of exchange diversion. The study concludes that overall,
thus, the entire region will benefit from the concessions
RCEP tariffs.
