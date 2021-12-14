|
December 14, 2021
- Civitavecchia becomes "Core port" in the new
EU Commission proposals for the TEN-T network
- Giovannini: it is an important and awaited recognition and
for which we have strongly committed ourselves in these months of
negotiations with the EU
- The European Commission today adopted four proposals for
modernising the European transport network in line with the
objectives of the European Green Deal. "Today - explained Adina
Valean, European Commissioner for Transport - we propose more standards
high throughout the TEN-T network, enhancing high-speed rail
speed and incorporating multimodality and a new
north-south corridor in Eastern Europe. With our directive
on intelligent transport systems we are embracing the
digital technologies and data sharing. We want to make the
more efficient and safer travel in the EU for
drivers, passengers and companies. The cities connected by the
EU infrastructure - underlined Valean - are our
economic powers, but they must also be lean cities, for
the inhabitants and for commuters'
- Among these cities connected by the infrastructure network
European TEN-T there is Civitavecchia, already included in the
Scandinavian-Mediterranean corridor. But today Civitavecchia, and in
particular its port, has one more reason to welcome
with satisfaction the new proposals of the European Commission. The
Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility,
Enrico Giovannini, has in fact announced that for the port of
Civitavecchia proposes to be included in the "Core" network
of the European infrastructure network, and a novelty for the
Italian part of the network is also the planned insertion
of the Adriatic backbone in the so-called "Extended Core" network,
a new intermediate layer that allows, as in the case of the network
"Core" to access European funding for networks
transport.
- "It is - underlined Giovannini - a recognition
important and awaited and for which we are strongly committed in
these months of negotiations with the EU. We hope that the process of
approval will confirm the Commission's proposal that
will allow to connect the Center and the South of the country to the rest
of Europe'.
- 'The publication of the legislative proposal relating to the
EU Regulation on guidelines and revision of the TEN-T network
drawn up by the European Commission following consultations and
bilateral meetings with Member States - continued the
minister - it is an important recognition for Italy and for
the Mims which participated in the negotiations with great commitment, in
constant liaison with our Permanent Representation in
Brussels and with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation
international. It will allow the country to access the
funding from the Connecting Europe Facility, dedicated to
strengthening European transport networks and nodes for the benefit of
the movement of people and goods. Financial commitments already
hired with the PNRR and with the next budget law for
strengthen railways, ports and the country's logistics network will be able to
thus being strengthened with additional European resources'.
