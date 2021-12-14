



December 14, 2021

Original news Civitavecchia becomes "Core port" in the new EU Commission proposals for the TEN-T network

Giovannini: it is an important and awaited recognition and for which we have strongly committed ourselves in these months of negotiations with the EU

The European Commission today adopted four proposals for modernising the European transport network in line with the objectives of the European Green Deal. "Today - explained Adina Valean, European Commissioner for Transport - we propose more standards high throughout the TEN-T network, enhancing high-speed rail speed and incorporating multimodality and a new north-south corridor in Eastern Europe. With our directive on intelligent transport systems we are embracing the digital technologies and data sharing. We want to make the more efficient and safer travel in the EU for drivers, passengers and companies. The cities connected by the EU infrastructure - underlined Valean - are our economic powers, but they must also be lean cities, for the inhabitants and for commuters'

Among these cities connected by the infrastructure network European TEN-T there is Civitavecchia, already included in the Scandinavian-Mediterranean corridor. But today Civitavecchia, and in particular its port, has one more reason to welcome with satisfaction the new proposals of the European Commission. The Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, has in fact announced that for the port of Civitavecchia proposes to be included in the "Core" network of the European infrastructure network, and a novelty for the Italian part of the network is also the planned insertion of the Adriatic backbone in the so-called "Extended Core" network, a new intermediate layer that allows, as in the case of the network "Core" to access European funding for networks transport.

"It is - underlined Giovannini - a recognition important and awaited and for which we are strongly committed in these months of negotiations with the EU. We hope that the process of approval will confirm the Commission's proposal that will allow to connect the Center and the South of the country to the rest of Europe'.

'The publication of the legislative proposal relating to the EU Regulation on guidelines and revision of the TEN-T network drawn up by the European Commission following consultations and bilateral meetings with Member States - continued the minister - it is an important recognition for Italy and for the Mims which participated in the negotiations with great commitment, in constant liaison with our Permanent Representation in Brussels and with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation international. It will allow the country to access the funding from the Connecting Europe Facility, dedicated to strengthening European transport networks and nodes for the benefit of the movement of people and goods. Financial commitments already hired with the PNRR and with the next budget law for strengthen railways, ports and the country's logistics network will be able to thus being strengthened with additional European resources'.







